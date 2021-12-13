Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (5-22) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (14-13) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Staples Center. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Staples Center
- Arena: Staples Center
Betting Information for Magic vs. Lakers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Lakers
-10
220.5 points
Key Stats for Lakers vs. Magic
- The Lakers average just 0.6 fewer points per game (111.4) than the Magic allow (112.0).
- Los Angeles has a 12-4 record when putting up more than 112.0 points.
- Orlando has a 5-10 record when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.
- The Magic score an average of 101.6 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 112.1 the Lakers allow.
- Orlando is 1-3 when it scores more than 112.1 points.
- Los Angeles has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.6 points.
- The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 20th.
- The Lakers' 10.0 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.3 more rebounds than the Magic average per game (9.7).
- The Magic are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 17th.
Lakers Players to Watch
- The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Anthony Davis, who puts up 24.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.
- Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 8.6 per game while also scoring 19.5 points per contest.
- The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.
- Davis is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony collects 20.4 points and adds 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.0 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.
- Cole Anthony is consistent from distance and leads the Magic with 2.9 made threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.
How To Watch
