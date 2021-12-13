Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Killian Tillie (35) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (5-22) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Lakers (14-13) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Staples Center. The game airs at 9:30 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Lakers

Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021

Sunday, December 12, 2021 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Staples Center

Staples Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Magic vs. Lakers

Favorite Spread Total Lakers -10 220.5 points

Key Stats for Lakers vs. Magic

The Lakers average just 0.6 fewer points per game (111.4) than the Magic allow (112.0).

Los Angeles has a 12-4 record when putting up more than 112.0 points.

Orlando has a 5-10 record when allowing fewer than 111.4 points.

The Magic score an average of 101.6 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than the 112.1 the Lakers allow.

Orlando is 1-3 when it scores more than 112.1 points.

Los Angeles has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.6 points.

The Lakers are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 20th.

The Lakers' 10.0 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.3 more rebounds than the Magic average per game (9.7).

The Magic are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 17th.

Lakers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the Lakers is Anthony Davis, who puts up 24.0 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

Russell Westbrook leads Los Angeles in assists, averaging 8.6 per game while also scoring 19.5 points per contest.

The Lakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Carmelo Anthony, who knocks down 2.4 threes per game.

Davis is Los Angeles' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game.

Magic Players to Watch