Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

oMar 3, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) greets Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) after their game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies (43-21) take on the Orlando Magic (15-48) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Grizzlies

Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Magic

  • The Grizzlies put up just 1.8 more points per game (113.8) than the Magic give up (112.0).
  • Memphis has a 34-6 record when scoring more than 112.0 points.
  • Orlando is 15-21 when allowing fewer than 113.8 points.
  • The Magic average 5.2 fewer points per game (104.0) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (109.2).
  • Orlando is 10-13 when it scores more than 109.2 points.
  • Memphis has a 15-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.0 points.
  • The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 23rd.
  • The Grizzlies average 14.2 offensive boards per game, more than the Magic by 5.1 rebounds per contest.
  • The Magic are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

  • The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 27.8 points per game along with 6.6 assists.
  • Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 9.9 boards per game in addition to his 7.0 PPG average.
  • Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Cole Anthony scores 17.0 points and adds 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 10.4 rebounds, 14.3 points and 2.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
  • Anthony makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
  • Chuma Okeke (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Orlando Magic at Memphis Grizzlies

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
