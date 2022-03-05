Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/5/2022

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Memphis Grizzlies (43-21) take on the Orlando Magic (15-48) on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: FedExForum
- Arena: FedExForum
Key Stats for Grizzlies vs. Magic
- The Grizzlies put up just 1.8 more points per game (113.8) than the Magic give up (112.0).
- Memphis has a 34-6 record when scoring more than 112.0 points.
- Orlando is 15-21 when allowing fewer than 113.8 points.
- The Magic average 5.2 fewer points per game (104.0) than the Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (109.2).
- Orlando is 10-13 when it scores more than 109.2 points.
- Memphis has a 15-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 104.0 points.
- The Grizzlies are the top rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 23rd.
- The Grizzlies average 14.2 offensive boards per game, more than the Magic by 5.1 rebounds per contest.
- The Magic are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at first.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- The Grizzlies leader in points and assists is Ja Morant, who scores 27.8 points per game along with 6.6 assists.
- Memphis' best rebounder is Steven Adams, who averages 9.9 boards per game in addition to his 7.0 PPG average.
- Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- De'Anthony Melton is Memphis' leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony scores 17.0 points and adds 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
- Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 10.4 rebounds, 14.3 points and 2.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
- Chuma Okeke (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
