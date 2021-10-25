    • October 25, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    Southeast Division foes square off when the Miami Heat (1-1) host the Orlando Magic (1-2) at FTX Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, October 25, 2021. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Heat

    Betting Information for Magic vs. Heat

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Heat

    -13

    211 points

    Key Stats for Heat vs. Magic

    • Last year, the Heat recorded 108.1 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 113.3 the Magic gave up.
    • Miami had a 16-5 record last season when putting up more than 113.3 points.
    • Orlando had an 11-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 108.1 points.
    • The Magic scored an average of 104.0 points per game last year, just 4.1 fewer points than the 108.1 the Heat allowed to opponents.
    • Orlando went 15-11 last season when it scored more than 108.1 points.
    • Miami went 23-6 last season when it allowed fewer than 104.0 points.
    • The Magic ranked seventh in rebounding in the NBA. The Heat finished 29th.
    • The Heat averaged 8.1 offensive boards per game, 2.3 rebounds fewer than the Magic.
    • The Magic were the seventh-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Heat finished 29th.

    Heat Players to Watch

    • Jimmy Butler scored 21.4 points and distributed 7.2 assists per game last season.
    • Bam Adebayo pulled down 9.0 boards per game while also scoring 18.8 points a contest.
    • Duncan Robinson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.
    • Butler averaged 2.1 steals per game, while Adebayo collected 1.0 block per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Wendell Carter Jr. scored 11.2 points, pulled down 8.2 rebounds and distributed 1.9 assists per game last season.
    • R.J. Hampton hit an average of 0.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Carter was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.

    How To Watch

    October
    25
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Miami Heat

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    NBA

