Nov 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Southeast Division foes square off when the Miami Heat (1-1) host the Orlando Magic (1-2) at FTX Arena, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, October 25, 2021. This is the first matchup between the teams this season. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Heat

Game Day: Monday, October 25, 2021

Monday, October 25, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Magic vs. Heat

Favorite Spread Total Heat -13 211 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Magic

Last year, the Heat recorded 108.1 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 113.3 the Magic gave up.

Miami had a 16-5 record last season when putting up more than 113.3 points.

Orlando had an 11-10 record last season when allowing fewer than 108.1 points.

The Magic scored an average of 104.0 points per game last year, just 4.1 fewer points than the 108.1 the Heat allowed to opponents.

Orlando went 15-11 last season when it scored more than 108.1 points.

Miami went 23-6 last season when it allowed fewer than 104.0 points.

The Magic ranked seventh in rebounding in the NBA. The Heat finished 29th.

The Heat averaged 8.1 offensive boards per game, 2.3 rebounds fewer than the Magic.

The Magic were the seventh-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Heat finished 29th.

Heat Players to Watch

Jimmy Butler scored 21.4 points and distributed 7.2 assists per game last season.

Bam Adebayo pulled down 9.0 boards per game while also scoring 18.8 points a contest.

Duncan Robinson knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest a season ago.

Butler averaged 2.1 steals per game, while Adebayo collected 1.0 block per contest.

Magic Players to Watch