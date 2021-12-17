Dec 12, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) beats Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) to a rebound in the first half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (5-24) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (17-12) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021

Friday, December 17, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Heat

The 106.9 points per game the Heat put up are the same as the Magic give up.

Miami is 10-1 when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Orlando is 5-8 when giving up fewer than 106.9 points.

The Magic put up an average of 101.3 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 103.8 the Heat give up.

Orlando has put together a 5-8 record in games it scores more than 103.8 points.

Miami has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.3 points.

The Heat make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

Miami is 12-2 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

This season, Orlando has a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.9% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.3 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.9 assists in each contest.

Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.

The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Caleb Martin, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

The Magic's Cole Anthony puts up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 10.1 rebounds, 12.9 points and 2.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Anthony is consistent from distance and leads the Magic with 2.8 made threes per game.

Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.

Heat Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/6/2021 Grizzlies L 105-90 Home 12/8/2021 Bucks W 113-104 Home 12/11/2021 Bulls W 118-92 Home 12/13/2021 Cavaliers L 105-94 Away 12/15/2021 76ers W 101-96 Away 12/17/2021 Magic - Away 12/19/2021 Pistons - Away 12/21/2021 Pacers - Home 12/23/2021 Pistons - Home 12/26/2021 Magic - Home 12/28/2021 Wizards - Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule