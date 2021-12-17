How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (5-24) will try to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Miami Heat (17-12) on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Heat
- Game Day: Friday, December 17, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Magic vs. Heat
- The 106.9 points per game the Heat put up are the same as the Magic give up.
- Miami is 10-1 when scoring more than 111.8 points.
- Orlando is 5-8 when giving up fewer than 106.9 points.
- The Magic put up an average of 101.3 points per game, only 2.5 fewer points than the 103.8 the Heat give up.
- Orlando has put together a 5-8 record in games it scores more than 103.8 points.
- Miami has a 10-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.3 points.
- The Heat make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).
- Miami is 12-2 when it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.
- This season, Orlando has a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.9% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.3 points per game to go with 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
- Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, grabbing 6.2 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.9 assists in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson makes more threes per game than any other member of the Heat, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.9 per contest.
- The Miami steals leader is Lowry, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Caleb Martin, who compiles 0.6 rejections per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- The Magic's Cole Anthony puts up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 10.1 rebounds, 12.9 points and 2.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony is consistent from distance and leads the Magic with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
Grizzlies
L 105-90
Home
12/8/2021
Bucks
W 113-104
Home
12/11/2021
Bulls
W 118-92
Home
12/13/2021
Cavaliers
L 105-94
Away
12/15/2021
76ers
W 101-96
Away
12/17/2021
Magic
-
Away
12/19/2021
Pistons
-
Away
12/21/2021
Pacers
-
Home
12/23/2021
Pistons
-
Home
12/26/2021
Magic
-
Home
12/28/2021
Wizards
-
Home
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/6/2021
Warriors
L 126-95
Away
12/8/2021
Kings
L 142-130
Away
12/11/2021
Clippers
L 106-104
Away
12/12/2021
Lakers
L 106-94
Away
12/15/2021
Hawks
L 111-99
Home
12/17/2021
Heat
-
Home
12/18/2021
Nets
-
Away
12/20/2021
Raptors
-
Away
12/22/2021
Hawks
-
Away
12/23/2021
Pelicans
-
Home
12/26/2021
Heat
-
Away