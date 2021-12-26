Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Dec 23, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives the ball around Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (20-13) will host the Orlando Magic (7-26) after winning four home games in a row. The contest begins at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Heat

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: FTX Arena

Betting Information for Magic vs. Heat

Favorite Spread Total Heat -9 206.5 points

Key Stats for Heat vs. Magic

The 107.5 points per game the Heat average are the same as the Magic allow.

Miami has a 14-2 record when putting up more than 110.8 points.

Orlando has a 7-9 record when giving up fewer than 107.5 points.

The Magic's 101.5 points per game are just 2.2 fewer points than the 103.7 the Heat allow to opponents.

Orlando has put together a 6-10 record in games it scores more than 103.7 points.

Miami has an 11-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.5 points.

The Heat are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 18th.

The Heat pull down 10.2 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.3 more rebounds than the Magic average (9.9).

The Magic are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 15th.

Heat Players to Watch

The Heat scoring leader is Tyler Herro, who averages 20.9 per contest to go with 5.0 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Miami's leading rebounder is Dewayne Dedmon averaging 6.1 boards per game and its best passer is Kyle Lowry and his 8.2 assists per game.

The Heat get the most three-point shooting production out of Duncan Robinson, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch