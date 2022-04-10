Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

Apr 7, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) dunks over Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat (53-28) will look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Orlando Magic (21-60) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Heat

Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022

Sunday, April 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Heat

The Heat record only 2.2 fewer points per game (110) than the Magic give up (112.2).

Miami is 33-4 when scoring more than 112.2 points.

Orlando has a 17-18 record when giving up fewer than 110 points.

The Magic's 104 points per game are just 1.3 fewer points than the 105.3 the Heat give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 105.3 points, Orlando is 15-23.

Miami's record is 28-4 when it allows fewer than 104 points.

The Heat make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

Miami is 42-7 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

Orlando has put together a 14-16 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.6% from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.7 points per game to go with five rebounds and 4 assists.

Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.5 assists in each contest.

Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony collects 16.3 points and tacks on 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 10.5 rebounds, 15 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Anthony hits two three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.

Chuma Okeke (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

