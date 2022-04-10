Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/10/2022

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Miami Heat (53-28) will look to build on a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Orlando Magic (21-60) on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Heat
- Game Day: Sunday, April 10, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Magic vs. Heat
- The Heat record only 2.2 fewer points per game (110) than the Magic give up (112.2).
- Miami is 33-4 when scoring more than 112.2 points.
- Orlando has a 17-18 record when giving up fewer than 110 points.
- The Magic's 104 points per game are just 1.3 fewer points than the 105.3 the Heat give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 105.3 points, Orlando is 15-23.
- Miami's record is 28-4 when it allows fewer than 104 points.
- The Heat make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
- Miami is 42-7 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
- Orlando has put together a 14-16 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.6% from the field.
Heat Players to Watch
- Tyler Herro leads the Heat in scoring, tallying 20.7 points per game to go with five rebounds and 4 assists.
- Dewayne Dedmon is Miami's leading rebounder, grabbing 5.8 per game, while Kyle Lowry is its best passer, averaging 7.5 assists in each contest.
- Duncan Robinson leads the Heat in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Lowry is Miami's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Dedmon leads them in blocks with 0.6 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony collects 16.3 points and tacks on 5.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
- Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 10.5 rebounds, 15 points and 2.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony hits two three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
- Chuma Okeke (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Heat Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/30/2022
Celtics
W 106-98
Away
4/2/2022
Bulls
W 127-109
Away
4/3/2022
Raptors
W 114-109
Away
4/5/2022
Hornets
W 144-115
Home
4/8/2022
Hawks
W 113-109
Home
4/10/2022
Magic
-
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/30/2022
Wizards
L 127-110
Away
4/1/2022
Raptors
L 102-89
Home
4/3/2022
Knicks
L 118-88
Home
4/5/2022
Cavaliers
W 120-115
Home
4/7/2022
Hornets
L 128-101
Away
4/10/2022
Heat
-
Home
