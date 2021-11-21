Nov 17, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (4-12) take on the Milwaukee Bucks (8-8) at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Bucks

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Magic vs. Bucks

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -12 214.5 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Magic

The Bucks put up only 2.5 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Magic give up (109.7).

When Milwaukee totals more than 109.7 points, it is 6-1.

Orlando has a 4-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.2 points.

The Magic score 7.0 fewer points per game (101.0) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (108.0).

When it scores more than 108.0 points, Orlando is 2-4.

Milwaukee's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 101.0 points.

The Magic are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 12th.

The Bucks pull down 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Magic average (10.4).

The Magic are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 21st.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 27.5 points, pulling down 11.7 boards and dishing out 5.9 assists per game.

Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Milwaukee leader in both steals and blocks is Antetokounmpo, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 1.8 rejections per game.

Magic Players to Watch