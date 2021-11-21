Publish date:
How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (4-12) take on the Milwaukee Bucks (8-8) at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
Betting Information for Magic vs. Bucks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-12
214.5 points
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Magic
- The Bucks put up only 2.5 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Magic give up (109.7).
- When Milwaukee totals more than 109.7 points, it is 6-1.
- Orlando has a 4-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Magic score 7.0 fewer points per game (101.0) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (108.0).
- When it scores more than 108.0 points, Orlando is 2-4.
- Milwaukee's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 101.0 points.
- The Magic are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 12th.
- The Bucks pull down 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Magic average (10.4).
- The Magic are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 21st.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 27.5 points, pulling down 11.7 boards and dishing out 5.9 assists per game.
- Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Milwaukee leader in both steals and blocks is Antetokounmpo, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 1.8 rejections per game.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony's points (19.6 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 9.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 12.8 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.
- Anthony is the top shooter from distance for the Magic, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Franz Wagner (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
