    • November 21, 2021
    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) defends Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (4-12) take on the Milwaukee Bucks (8-8) at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Bucks

    Bucks vs Magic Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bucks

    -12

    214.5 points

    Key Stats for Bucks vs. Magic

    • The Bucks put up only 2.5 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Magic give up (109.7).
    • When Milwaukee totals more than 109.7 points, it is 6-1.
    • Orlando has a 4-4 record when giving up fewer than 107.2 points.
    • The Magic score 7.0 fewer points per game (101.0) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (108.0).
    • When it scores more than 108.0 points, Orlando is 2-4.
    • Milwaukee's record is 3-0 when it allows fewer than 101.0 points.
    • The Magic are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 12th.
    • The Bucks pull down 9.7 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.7 fewer rebounds than the Magic average (10.4).
    • The Magic are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 21st.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 27.5 points, pulling down 11.7 boards and dishing out 5.9 assists per game.
    • Grayson Allen leads the Bucks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.5 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Milwaukee leader in both steals and blocks is Antetokounmpo, who averages 1.1 takeaways and 1.8 rejections per game.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony's points (19.6 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 9.7 rebounds per game. He also scores 12.8 points and adds 2.4 assists per game.
    • Anthony is the top shooter from distance for the Magic, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Franz Wagner (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
