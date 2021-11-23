Nov 17, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles as New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) and forward Julius Randle (30) defends during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (9-8) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (4-13) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Bucks

Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021

Monday, November 22, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Fiserv Forum

Betting Information for Magic vs. Bucks

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -13 218.5 points

Key Stats for Bucks vs. Magic

The Bucks put up only 2.3 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Magic allow (110.1).

When Milwaukee puts up more than 110.1 points, it is 7-1.

Orlando has a 4-4 record when allowing fewer than 107.8 points.

The Magic score an average of 101.4 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 108.0 the Bucks allow.

Orlando is 2-4 when it scores more than 108.0 points.

Milwaukee's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 101.4 points.

The Magic are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at seventh.

The Bucks pull down 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Magic average (10.2).

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 27.8 points, pulling down 12.2 rebounds and distributing 5.8 assists per game.

Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.

Antetokounmpo is Milwaukee's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.

Magic Players to Watch