Publish date:
How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (9-8) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (4-13) on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Magic vs. Bucks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bucks
-13
218.5 points
Key Stats for Bucks vs. Magic
- The Bucks put up only 2.3 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Magic allow (110.1).
- When Milwaukee puts up more than 110.1 points, it is 7-1.
- Orlando has a 4-4 record when allowing fewer than 107.8 points.
- The Magic score an average of 101.4 points per game, 6.6 fewer points than the 108.0 the Bucks allow.
- Orlando is 2-4 when it scores more than 108.0 points.
- Milwaukee's record is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 101.4 points.
- The Magic are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at seventh.
- The Bucks pull down 9.8 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.4 fewer rebounds than the Magic average (10.2).
- The Magic are the 22nd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 21st.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 27.8 points, pulling down 12.2 rebounds and distributing 5.8 assists per game.
- Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.5 per contest.
- Antetokounmpo is Milwaukee's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony averages 19.6 points and tacks on 5.9 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
- Mohamed Bamba's stat line of 9.4 rebounds, 11.2 points and 1.9 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony is reliable from three-point range and leads the Magic with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Bamba (2.2 per game).
How To Watch
November
22
2021
Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)