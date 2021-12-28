Dec 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) fouls Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (22-13) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (7-27) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Bucks

Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Tuesday, December 28, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Magic vs. Bucks

The Bucks average only 0.2 more points per game (110.5) than the Magic give up (110.3).

Milwaukee is 19-2 when scoring more than 110.3 points.

When Orlando gives up fewer than 110.5 points, it is 7-13.

The Magic put up an average of 101.0 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 107.1 the Bucks allow to opponents.

Orlando is 3-7 when it scores more than 107.1 points.

Milwaukee has a 9-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.0 points.

The Bucks are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Magic allow to opponents.

In games Milwaukee shoots better than 45.8% from the field, it is 15-0 overall.

Orlando has compiled a 4-7 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.9% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 27.4 points and 11.6 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, distributing 6.5 assists per game while scoring 17.8 PPG.

Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.

Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner scores 15.0 points and adds 2.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.

Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 12.6 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.

Terrence Ross is the most prolific from distance for the Magic, hitting 1.4 threes per game.

Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/17/2021 Pelicans L 116-112 Away 12/18/2021 Cavaliers L 119-90 Home 12/22/2021 Rockets W 126-106 Home 12/23/2021 Mavericks W 102-95 Away 12/25/2021 Celtics W 117-113 Home 12/28/2021 Magic - Away 12/30/2021 Magic - Away 1/1/2022 Pelicans - Home 1/3/2022 Pistons - Home 1/5/2022 Raptors - Home 1/7/2022 Nets - Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule