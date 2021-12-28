How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (22-13) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (7-27) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 28, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Magic vs. Bucks
- The Bucks average only 0.2 more points per game (110.5) than the Magic give up (110.3).
- Milwaukee is 19-2 when scoring more than 110.3 points.
- When Orlando gives up fewer than 110.5 points, it is 7-13.
- The Magic put up an average of 101.0 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 107.1 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- Orlando is 3-7 when it scores more than 107.1 points.
- Milwaukee has a 9-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.0 points.
- The Bucks are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Magic allow to opponents.
- In games Milwaukee shoots better than 45.8% from the field, it is 15-0 overall.
- Orlando has compiled a 4-7 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.9% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 27.4 points and 11.6 boards per game.
- Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, distributing 6.5 assists per game while scoring 17.8 PPG.
- Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
- Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Franz Wagner scores 15.0 points and adds 2.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 12.6 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.
- Terrence Ross is the most prolific from distance for the Magic, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/17/2021
Pelicans
L 116-112
Away
12/18/2021
Cavaliers
L 119-90
Home
12/22/2021
Rockets
W 126-106
Home
12/23/2021
Mavericks
W 102-95
Away
12/25/2021
Celtics
W 117-113
Home
12/28/2021
Magic
-
Away
12/30/2021
Magic
-
Away
1/1/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
1/3/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/5/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/7/2022
Nets
-
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/17/2021
Heat
L 115-105
Home
12/18/2021
Nets
W 100-93
Away
12/22/2021
Hawks
W 104-98
Away
12/23/2021
Pelicans
L 110-104
Home
12/26/2021
Heat
L 93-83
Away
12/28/2021
Bucks
-
Home
12/30/2021
Bucks
-
Home
1/2/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/3/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/5/2022
76ers
-
Home
1/8/2022
Pistons
-
Away