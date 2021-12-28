Skip to main content
    •
    December 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) fouls Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (22-13) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (7-27) on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Amway Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Bucks

    Key Stats for Magic vs. Bucks

    • The Bucks average only 0.2 more points per game (110.5) than the Magic give up (110.3).
    • Milwaukee is 19-2 when scoring more than 110.3 points.
    • When Orlando gives up fewer than 110.5 points, it is 7-13.
    • The Magic put up an average of 101.0 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 107.1 the Bucks allow to opponents.
    • Orlando is 3-7 when it scores more than 107.1 points.
    • Milwaukee has a 9-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.0 points.
    • The Bucks are shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.8% the Magic allow to opponents.
    • In games Milwaukee shoots better than 45.8% from the field, it is 15-0 overall.
    • Orlando has compiled a 4-7 straight up record in games it shoots over 43.9% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, putting up 27.4 points and 11.6 boards per game.
    • Jrue Holiday is Milwaukee's best passer, distributing 6.5 assists per game while scoring 17.8 PPG.
    • Grayson Allen makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bucks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.8 per contest.
    • Holiday is Milwaukee's leader in steals, averaging 1.6 steals per game, while Antetokounmpo leads them in blocks with 1.6 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Franz Wagner scores 15.0 points and adds 2.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.1 rebounds per game. He also scores 12.6 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.
    • Terrence Ross is the most prolific from distance for the Magic, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/17/2021

    Pelicans

    L 116-112

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 119-90

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Rockets

    W 126-106

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Mavericks

    W 102-95

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Celtics

    W 117-113

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Nets

    -

    Away

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/17/2021

    Heat

    L 115-105

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Nets

    W 100-93

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Hawks

    W 104-98

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Pelicans

    L 110-104

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Heat

    L 93-83

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    76ers

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    28
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

