Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics forward Robert Williams III (44) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Milwaukee Bucks (23-13) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (7-28) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Bucks

    Key Stats for Magic vs. Bucks

    • The Bucks record only 0.1 more points per game (110.9) than the Magic give up (110.8).
    • Milwaukee has a 20-2 record when putting up more than 110.8 points.
    • Orlando is 7-13 when allowing fewer than 110.9 points.
    • The Magic put up 5.9 fewer points per game (101.2) than the Bucks give up (107.1).
    • Orlando has put together a 3-8 record in games it scores more than 107.1 points.
    • Milwaukee's record is 9-2 when it allows fewer than 101.2 points.
    • The Bucks are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Magic allow to opponents.
    • In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 46.1% from the field, it is 15-0 overall.
    • Orlando has put together a 4-8 straight up record in games it shoots above 43.9% from the field.

    Bucks Players to Watch

    • Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 27.4 points and 11.4 boards per game.
    • Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.6 per game while also scoring 17.8 points per contest.
    • The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
    • The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Franz Wagner's points (15.6 per game) and assists (2.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 12.8 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
    • Wagner is the top shooter from distance for the Magic, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.

    Bucks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/18/2021

    Cavaliers

    L 119-90

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Rockets

    W 126-106

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Mavericks

    W 102-95

    Away

    12/25/2021

    Celtics

    W 117-113

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Magic

    W 127-110

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Nets

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/18/2021

    Nets

    W 100-93

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Hawks

    W 104-98

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Pelicans

    L 110-104

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Heat

    L 93-83

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Bucks

    L 127-110

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    76ers

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    30
    2021

    Milwaukee Bucks at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

