Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

Dec 25, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics forward Robert Williams III (44) during the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks (23-13) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (7-28) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Bucks

Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021

Thursday, December 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Magic vs. Bucks

The Bucks record only 0.1 more points per game (110.9) than the Magic give up (110.8).

Milwaukee has a 20-2 record when putting up more than 110.8 points.

Orlando is 7-13 when allowing fewer than 110.9 points.

The Magic put up 5.9 fewer points per game (101.2) than the Bucks give up (107.1).

Orlando has put together a 3-8 record in games it scores more than 107.1 points.

Milwaukee's record is 9-2 when it allows fewer than 101.2 points.

The Bucks are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Magic allow to opponents.

In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 46.1% from the field, it is 15-0 overall.

Orlando has put together a 4-8 straight up record in games it shoots above 43.9% from the field.

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 27.4 points and 11.4 boards per game.

Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.6 per game while also scoring 17.8 points per contest.

The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 2.8 threes per game.

The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Franz Wagner's points (15.6 per game) and assists (2.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 12.8 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.

Wagner is the top shooter from distance for the Magic, hitting 1.4 threes per game.

Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.

Bucks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Cavaliers L 119-90 Home 12/22/2021 Rockets W 126-106 Home 12/23/2021 Mavericks W 102-95 Away 12/25/2021 Celtics W 117-113 Home 12/28/2021 Magic W 127-110 Away 12/30/2021 Magic - Away 1/1/2022 Pelicans - Home 1/3/2022 Pistons - Home 1/5/2022 Raptors - Home 1/7/2022 Nets - Away 1/8/2022 Hornets - Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule