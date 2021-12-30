Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/30/2021

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Milwaukee Bucks (23-13) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (7-28) on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Amway Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Thursday, December 30, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
Key Stats for Magic vs. Bucks
- The Bucks record only 0.1 more points per game (110.9) than the Magic give up (110.8).
- Milwaukee has a 20-2 record when putting up more than 110.8 points.
- Orlando is 7-13 when allowing fewer than 110.9 points.
- The Magic put up 5.9 fewer points per game (101.2) than the Bucks give up (107.1).
- Orlando has put together a 3-8 record in games it scores more than 107.1 points.
- Milwaukee's record is 9-2 when it allows fewer than 101.2 points.
- The Bucks are shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Magic allow to opponents.
- In games Milwaukee shoots higher than 46.1% from the field, it is 15-0 overall.
- Orlando has put together a 4-8 straight up record in games it shoots above 43.9% from the field.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks in scoring and rebounding, accumulating 27.4 points and 11.4 boards per game.
- Jrue Holiday leads Milwaukee in assists, averaging 6.6 per game while also scoring 17.8 points per contest.
- The Bucks get the most three-point shooting production out of Grayson Allen, who makes 2.8 threes per game.
- The Milwaukee steals leader is Holiday, who averages 1.6 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Antetokounmpo, who compiles 1.6 rejections per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Franz Wagner's points (15.6 per game) and assists (2.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.1 rebounds per game. He also notches 12.8 points and tacks on 2.5 assists per game.
- Wagner is the top shooter from distance for the Magic, hitting 1.4 threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.
Bucks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Cavaliers
L 119-90
Home
12/22/2021
Rockets
W 126-106
Home
12/23/2021
Mavericks
W 102-95
Away
12/25/2021
Celtics
W 117-113
Home
12/28/2021
Magic
W 127-110
Away
12/30/2021
Magic
-
Away
1/1/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
1/3/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/5/2022
Raptors
-
Home
1/7/2022
Nets
-
Away
1/8/2022
Hornets
-
Away
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
Nets
W 100-93
Away
12/22/2021
Hawks
W 104-98
Away
12/23/2021
Pelicans
L 110-104
Home
12/26/2021
Heat
L 93-83
Away
12/28/2021
Bucks
L 127-110
Home
12/30/2021
Bucks
-
Home
1/2/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/3/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/5/2022
76ers
-
Home
1/8/2022
Pistons
-
Away
1/9/2022
Wizards
-
Home