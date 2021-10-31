Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (1-6) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Target Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Magic
- The Timberwolves record 9.2 fewer points per game (104.4) than the Magic allow (113.6).
- The Magic score just 1.7 more points per game (102.3) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (100.6).
- Orlando has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 100.6 points.
- Minnesota's record is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 102.3 points.
- The Timberwolves are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 24th.
- The Timberwolves grab an average of 12.6 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Magic by 2.6 rebounds per contest.
- The Magic are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at fifth.
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- The Timberwolves scoring leader is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 25.2 per contest to go with 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
- Minnesota's leading rebounder is Anthony Edwards averaging 8.4 boards per game and its best passer is Patrick Beverley and his 5.0 assists per game.
- The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Towns, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
- The Minnesota steals leader is Josh Okogie, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony averages 17.7 points and adds 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
- Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 12.6 points and 2.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony is consistent from deep and leads the Magic with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Jalen Suggs (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
November
1
2021
Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)