Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

The Orlando Magic (1-6) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Monday, November 1, 2021

Monday, November 1, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Target Center

Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Magic

The Timberwolves record 9.2 fewer points per game (104.4) than the Magic allow (113.6).

The Magic score just 1.7 more points per game (102.3) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (100.6).

Orlando has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 100.6 points.

Minnesota's record is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 102.3 points.

The Timberwolves are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 24th.

The Timberwolves grab an average of 12.6 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Magic by 2.6 rebounds per contest.

The Magic are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at fifth.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

The Timberwolves scoring leader is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 25.2 per contest to go with 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Minnesota's leading rebounder is Anthony Edwards averaging 8.4 boards per game and its best passer is Patrick Beverley and his 5.0 assists per game.

The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Towns, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

The Minnesota steals leader is Josh Okogie, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch