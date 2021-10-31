Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (1-6) aim to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-2) on Monday, November 1, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Timberwolves

    Key Stats for Timberwolves vs. Magic

    • The Timberwolves record 9.2 fewer points per game (104.4) than the Magic allow (113.6).
    • The Magic score just 1.7 more points per game (102.3) than the Timberwolves allow their opponents to score (100.6).
    • Orlando has put together a 1-3 record in games it scores more than 100.6 points.
    • Minnesota's record is 1-1 when it allows fewer than 102.3 points.
    • The Timberwolves are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 24th.
    • The Timberwolves grab an average of 12.6 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Magic by 2.6 rebounds per contest.
    • The Magic are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at fifth.

    Timberwolves Players to Watch

    • The Timberwolves scoring leader is Karl-Anthony Towns, who averages 25.2 per contest to go with 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
    • Minnesota's leading rebounder is Anthony Edwards averaging 8.4 boards per game and its best passer is Patrick Beverley and his 5.0 assists per game.
    • The Timberwolves get the most three-point shooting production out of Towns, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
    • The Minnesota steals leader is Josh Okogie, who averages 1.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 2.0 rejections per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony averages 17.7 points and adds 5.3 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.3 rebounds, 12.6 points and 2.0 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony is consistent from deep and leads the Magic with 2.7 made threes per game.
    • Jalen Suggs (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (1.9 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    1
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 30, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) dribbles on Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Oct 29, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) shoots the ball over Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) in the second quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) looks up court as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) looks on during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Washington Wizards vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 28, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots over Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Oct 27, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) has words with Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) after scoring a basket during the second half at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 123-115. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/31/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Oct 30, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) is defended by New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Oct 30, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) blocks the shot of Boston Celtics guard Josh Richardson (8) as Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Atlanta Hawks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy