How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks for a way around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Jaylen Nowell (4) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-29) aim to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (17-50) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Amway Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Timberwolves

Key Stats for Magic vs. Timberwolves

  • The Timberwolves average 114.7 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 111.6 the Magic allow.
  • Minnesota is 28-10 when scoring more than 111.6 points.
  • When Orlando gives up fewer than 114.7 points, it is 16-23.
  • The Magic's 103.8 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 111.6 the Timberwolves give up.
  • Orlando is 8-7 when it scores more than 111.6 points.
  • Minnesota has a 15-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.8 points.
  • The Timberwolves are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Magic allow to opponents.
  • In games Minnesota shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 25-3 overall.
  • The Magic have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.
  • This season, Orlando has a 10-10 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

  • Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, putting up 24.5 points and 9.7 boards per game.
  • D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.1 per game while also scoring 19.0 points per contest.
  • Malik Beasley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.
  • The Minnesota steals leader is Anthony Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Cole Anthony's points (17.3 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
  • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 10.4 rebounds, 14.4 points and 2.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
  • Anthony is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
  • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.7 per game).

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/1/2022

Warriors

W 129-114

Home

3/4/2022

Thunder

W 138-101

Away

3/5/2022

Trail Blazers

W 135-121

Home

3/7/2022

Trail Blazers

W 124-81

Home

3/9/2022

Thunder

W 132-102

Home

3/11/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/12/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/14/2022

Spurs

-

Away

3/16/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/19/2022

Bucks

-

Home

3/21/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/2/2022

Pacers

L 122-114

Home

3/4/2022

Raptors

W 103-97

Away

3/5/2022

Grizzlies

L 124-96

Away

3/8/2022

Suns

L 102-99

Home

3/9/2022

Pelicans

W 108-102

Away

3/11/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/13/2022

76ers

-

Home

3/15/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/17/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/20/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/22/2022

Warriors

-

Home

How To Watch

March
11
2022

Minnesota Timberwolves at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

