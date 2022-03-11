Mar 9, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks for a way around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) and guard Jaylen Nowell (4) in the second quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves (38-29) aim to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (17-50) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 11, 2022 at Amway Center. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Friday, March 11, 2022

Friday, March 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Timberwolves

The Timberwolves average 114.7 points per game, just 3.1 more points than the 111.6 the Magic allow.

Minnesota is 28-10 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

When Orlando gives up fewer than 114.7 points, it is 16-23.

The Magic's 103.8 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 111.6 the Timberwolves give up.

Orlando is 8-7 when it scores more than 111.6 points.

Minnesota has a 15-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.8 points.

The Timberwolves are shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Magic allow to opponents.

In games Minnesota shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 25-3 overall.

The Magic have shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.

This season, Orlando has a 10-10 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding, putting up 24.5 points and 9.7 boards per game.

D'Angelo Russell leads Minnesota in assists, averaging 7.1 per game while also scoring 19.0 points per contest.

Malik Beasley makes more threes per game than any other member of the Timberwolves, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.2 per contest.

The Minnesota steals leader is Anthony Edwards, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Towns, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony's points (17.3 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 10.4 rebounds, 14.4 points and 2.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Anthony is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.7 per game).

Timberwolves Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/1/2022 Warriors W 129-114 Home 3/4/2022 Thunder W 138-101 Away 3/5/2022 Trail Blazers W 135-121 Home 3/7/2022 Trail Blazers W 124-81 Home 3/9/2022 Thunder W 132-102 Home 3/11/2022 Magic - Away 3/12/2022 Heat - Away 3/14/2022 Spurs - Away 3/16/2022 Lakers - Home 3/19/2022 Bucks - Home 3/21/2022 Mavericks - Away

Magic Upcoming Schedule