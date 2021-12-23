Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Tony Snell (17) controls the ball defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (11-21) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (7-25) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Amway Center. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Thursday, December 23, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Pelicans

The Pelicans put up 104.6 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 110.9 the Magic allow.

New Orleans has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 110.9 points.

When Orlando gives up fewer than 104.6 points, it is 7-4.

The Magic's 101.4 points per game are 8.2 fewer points than the 109.6 the Pelicans give up.

Orlando is 2-5 when it scores more than 109.6 points.

New Orleans' record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 101.4 points.

The Pelicans are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Magic allow to opponents.

New Orleans is 5-3 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.

The Magic have shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.

Orlando has compiled a 2-5 straight up record in games it shoots over 46.9% from the field.

Pelicans Players to Watch

Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans in points and assists per game, scoring 23.5 points and distributing 5.0 assists.

Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.6 points per game.

The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Devonte' Graham, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.

Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

The Magic's Cole Anthony racks up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 9.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.6 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Anthony is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 2.8 threes per game.

Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.

Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/10/2021 Pistons W 109-93 Home 12/12/2021 Spurs L 112-97 Away 12/15/2021 Thunder W 113-110 Away 12/17/2021 Bucks W 116-112 Home 12/21/2021 Trail Blazers W 111-97 Home 12/23/2021 Magic - Away 12/26/2021 Thunder - Away 12/28/2021 Cavaliers - Home 1/1/2022 Bucks - Away 1/3/2022 Jazz - Home 1/4/2022 Suns - Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule