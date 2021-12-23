Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/23/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 21, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Portland Trail Blazers forward Tony Snell (17) controls the ball defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

    The New Orleans Pelicans (11-21) will try to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (7-25) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Amway Center. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Pelicans

    Key Stats for Magic vs. Pelicans

    • The Pelicans put up 104.6 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 110.9 the Magic allow.
    • New Orleans has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 110.9 points.
    • When Orlando gives up fewer than 104.6 points, it is 7-4.
    • The Magic's 101.4 points per game are 8.2 fewer points than the 109.6 the Pelicans give up.
    • Orlando is 2-5 when it scores more than 109.6 points.
    • New Orleans' record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 101.4 points.
    • The Pelicans are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Magic allow to opponents.
    • New Orleans is 5-3 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
    • The Magic have shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Pelicans have averaged.
    • Orlando has compiled a 2-5 straight up record in games it shoots over 46.9% from the field.

    Pelicans Players to Watch

    • Brandon Ingram leads the Pelicans in points and assists per game, scoring 23.5 points and distributing 5.0 assists.
    • Jonas Valanciunas is New Orleans' best rebounder, hauling in an average of 12.0 boards in each contest while scoring 18.6 points per game.
    • The Pelicans get the most three-point shooting production out of Devonte' Graham, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
    • Herbert Jones and Valanciunas lead New Orleans on the defensive end, with Jones leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Valanciunas in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • The Magic's Cole Anthony racks up enough points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 9.9 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.6 points per game and adds 2.5 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Magic, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke with 1.2 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.2 per game.

    Pelicans Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/10/2021

    Pistons

    W 109-93

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Spurs

    L 112-97

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Thunder

    W 113-110

    Away

    12/17/2021

    Bucks

    W 116-112

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Trail Blazers

    W 111-97

    Home

    12/23/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    12/26/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Cavaliers

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Suns

    -

    Home

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/12/2021

    Lakers

    L 106-94

    Away

    12/15/2021

    Hawks

    L 111-99

    Home

    12/17/2021

    Heat

    L 115-105

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Nets

    W 100-93

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Hawks

    W 104-98

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    23
    2021

    New Orleans Pelicans at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17387327
