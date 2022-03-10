How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New Orleans Pelicans (27-38) play the Orlando Magic (16-50) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Smoothie King Center
Betting Information for Magic vs. Pelicans
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Pelicans
-8
222 points
Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Magic
- The Pelicans put up only 4.0 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Magic give up (111.8).
- New Orleans is 15-9 when scoring more than 111.8 points.
- Orlando has a 12-15 record when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.
- The Magic's 103.8 points per game are 5.7 fewer points than the 109.5 the Pelicans give up.
- Orlando has put together a 10-13 record in games it scores more than 109.5 points.
- New Orleans' record is 18-3 when it gives up fewer than 103.8 points.
- The Pelicans are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 22nd.
- The Pelicans average 11.6 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Magic by 2.6 rebounds per contest.
- The Pelicans are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 27th.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Pelicans is Brandon Ingram, who scores 22.8 points and dishes out 5.5 assists per game.
- Jonas Valanciunas leads New Orleans in rebounding, grabbing 11.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.6 points a contest.
- Devonte' Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- Herbert Jones is New Orleans' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony's points (17.2 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 10.4 rebounds, 14.4 points and 2.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony is dependable from three-point range and leads the Magic with 2.1 made threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.7 per game).
