How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 8, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) moves to the basket as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) defends during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (27-38) play the Orlando Magic (16-50) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Pelicans

  • Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Magic vs. Pelicans

Pelicans vs Magic Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Pelicans

-8

222 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Magic

  • The Pelicans put up only 4.0 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Magic give up (111.8).
  • New Orleans is 15-9 when scoring more than 111.8 points.
  • Orlando has a 12-15 record when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.
  • The Magic's 103.8 points per game are 5.7 fewer points than the 109.5 the Pelicans give up.
  • Orlando has put together a 10-13 record in games it scores more than 109.5 points.
  • New Orleans' record is 18-3 when it gives up fewer than 103.8 points.
  • The Pelicans are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 22nd.
  • The Pelicans average 11.6 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Magic by 2.6 rebounds per contest.
  • The Pelicans are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 27th.

Pelicans Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Pelicans is Brandon Ingram, who scores 22.8 points and dishes out 5.5 assists per game.
  • Jonas Valanciunas leads New Orleans in rebounding, grabbing 11.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.6 points a contest.
  • Devonte' Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
  • Herbert Jones is New Orleans' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Cole Anthony's points (17.2 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
  • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 10.4 rebounds, 14.4 points and 2.7 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
  • Anthony is dependable from three-point range and leads the Magic with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.7 per game).

How To Watch

March
9
2022

Orlando Magic at New Orleans Pelicans

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
