How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 8, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) moves to the basket as Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) defends during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans (27-38) play the Orlando Magic (16-50) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Wednesday, March 9, 2022

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Magic vs. Pelicans

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -8 222 points

Key Stats for Pelicans vs. Magic

The Pelicans put up only 4.0 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Magic give up (111.8).

New Orleans is 15-9 when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Orlando has a 12-15 record when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.

The Magic's 103.8 points per game are 5.7 fewer points than the 109.5 the Pelicans give up.

Orlando has put together a 10-13 record in games it scores more than 109.5 points.

New Orleans' record is 18-3 when it gives up fewer than 103.8 points.

The Pelicans are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 22nd.

The Pelicans average 11.6 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Magic by 2.6 rebounds per contest.

The Pelicans are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 27th.

Pelicans Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pelicans is Brandon Ingram, who scores 22.8 points and dishes out 5.5 assists per game.

Jonas Valanciunas leads New Orleans in rebounding, grabbing 11.4 rebounds per game while also scoring 17.6 points a contest.

Devonte' Graham makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pelicans, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Herbert Jones is New Orleans' leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Magic Players to Watch