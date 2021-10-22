    • October 22, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) is fouled by New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) after stealing a pass during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The New York Knicks (1-0) take on the Orlando Magic (0-1) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Knicks

    Key Stats for Magic vs. Knicks

    • Last year, the Knicks put up 107.1 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 113.3 the Magic gave up.
    • New York went 18-1 last season when scoring more than 113.3 points.
    • When Orlando allowed fewer than 107.1 points last season, it went 10-9.
    • The Magic scored an average of 104.0 points per game last year, just 0.7 fewer points than the 104.7 the Knicks gave up to opponents.
    • Orlando went 18-16 last season when it scored more than 104.7 points.
    • New York's record was 26-11 when it allowed fewer than 104.0 points last season.
    • Last season, the Knicks had a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Magic's opponents knocked down.
    • New York had a 26-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.1% from the field.
    • The Magic's 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.0 percentage point lower than the Knicks gave up to their opponents (43.9%).
    • Last season, Orlando had a 15-16 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.9% from the field.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle put up 24.1 points, 10.3 boards and 6.0 assists per game last season.
    • Randle knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Nerlens Noel averaged 1.1 takeaways and 2.1 rejections per game last season.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Wendell Carter Jr. scored 11.2 points, pulled down 8.2 rebounds and distributed 1.9 assists per game last season.
    • R.J. Hampton knocked down 0.5 threes per game a season ago.
    • Carter was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.

    Knicks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Celtics

    W 138-134

    Home

    10/22/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    10/24/2021

    Magic

    -

    Home

    10/26/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Pelicans

    -

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/20/2021

    Spurs

    L 123-97

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    10/24/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    10/25/2021

    Heat

    -

    Away

    10/27/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    22
    2021

    New York Knicks at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
