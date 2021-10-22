Oct 20, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) is fouled by New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) after stealing a pass during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks (1-0) take on the Orlando Magic (0-1) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Knicks

Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021

Friday, October 22, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Knicks

Last year, the Knicks put up 107.1 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 113.3 the Magic gave up.

New York went 18-1 last season when scoring more than 113.3 points.

When Orlando allowed fewer than 107.1 points last season, it went 10-9.

The Magic scored an average of 104.0 points per game last year, just 0.7 fewer points than the 104.7 the Knicks gave up to opponents.

Orlando went 18-16 last season when it scored more than 104.7 points.

New York's record was 26-11 when it allowed fewer than 104.0 points last season.

Last season, the Knicks had a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Magic's opponents knocked down.

New York had a 26-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.1% from the field.

The Magic's 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.0 percentage point lower than the Knicks gave up to their opponents (43.9%).

Last season, Orlando had a 15-16 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.9% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle put up 24.1 points, 10.3 boards and 6.0 assists per game last season.

Randle knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.

Nerlens Noel averaged 1.1 takeaways and 2.1 rejections per game last season.

Magic Players to Watch

Wendell Carter Jr. scored 11.2 points, pulled down 8.2 rebounds and distributed 1.9 assists per game last season.

R.J. Hampton knocked down 0.5 threes per game a season ago.

Carter was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/20/2021 Celtics W 138-134 Home 10/22/2021 Magic - Away 10/24/2021 Magic - Home 10/26/2021 76ers - Home 10/28/2021 Bulls - Away 10/30/2021 Pelicans - Away 11/1/2021 Raptors - Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule