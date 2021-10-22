Publish date:
How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Knicks (1-0) take on the Orlando Magic (0-1) on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Friday, October 22, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Amway Center
Key Stats for Magic vs. Knicks
- Last year, the Knicks put up 107.1 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 113.3 the Magic gave up.
- New York went 18-1 last season when scoring more than 113.3 points.
- When Orlando allowed fewer than 107.1 points last season, it went 10-9.
- The Magic scored an average of 104.0 points per game last year, just 0.7 fewer points than the 104.7 the Knicks gave up to opponents.
- Orlando went 18-16 last season when it scored more than 104.7 points.
- New York's record was 26-11 when it allowed fewer than 104.0 points last season.
- Last season, the Knicks had a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.5% lower than the 47.1% of shots the Magic's opponents knocked down.
- New York had a 26-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 47.1% from the field.
- The Magic's 42.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.0 percentage point lower than the Knicks gave up to their opponents (43.9%).
- Last season, Orlando had a 15-16 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.9% from the field.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle put up 24.1 points, 10.3 boards and 6.0 assists per game last season.
- Randle knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
- Nerlens Noel averaged 1.1 takeaways and 2.1 rejections per game last season.
Magic Players to Watch
- Wendell Carter Jr. scored 11.2 points, pulled down 8.2 rebounds and distributed 1.9 assists per game last season.
- R.J. Hampton knocked down 0.5 threes per game a season ago.
- Carter was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest.
Knicks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Celtics
W 138-134
Home
10/22/2021
Magic
-
Away
10/24/2021
Magic
-
Home
10/26/2021
76ers
-
Home
10/28/2021
Bulls
-
Away
10/30/2021
Pelicans
-
Away
11/1/2021
Raptors
-
Home
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/20/2021
Spurs
L 123-97
Away
10/22/2021
Knicks
-
Home
10/24/2021
Knicks
-
Away
10/25/2021
Heat
-
Away
10/27/2021
Hornets
-
Home
10/29/2021
Raptors
-
Away
10/30/2021
Pistons
-
Away
