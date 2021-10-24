Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (0-2) take on the New York Knicks (2-0) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, October 24, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Magic vs. Knicks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Knicks
-12
213.5 points
Key Stats for Knicks vs. Magic
- Last year, the 107.1 points per game the Knicks recorded were 6.2 fewer points than the Magic gave up (113.3).
- When New York totaled more than 113.3 points last season, it went 18-1.
- When Orlando gave up fewer than 107.1 points last season, it went 10-9.
- The Magic's 104.0 points per game last year were just 0.7 fewer points than the 104.7 the Knicks gave up to opponents.
- Orlando put together an 18-16 record last season in games it scored more than 104.7 points.
- New York had a 26-11 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 104.0 points.
- The Magic ranked seventh in rebounding in the NBA, the Knicks finished eighth.
- The Knicks and the Magic were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 9.7 and 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.
- The Knicks ranked 15th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Magic ranked 10th.
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle put up 24.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game last season.
- Randle knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
- Nerlens Noel was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Wendell Carter Jr. averaged 11.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season.
- R.J. Hampton hit an average of 0.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Carter racked up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game last season.
How To Watch
October
24
2021
Orlando Magic at New York Knicks
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)