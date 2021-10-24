Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots as New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (0-2) take on the New York Knicks (2-0) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, October 24, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Knicks

Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Sunday, October 24, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Magic vs. Knicks

Favorite Spread Total Knicks -12 213.5 points

Key Stats for Knicks vs. Magic

Last year, the 107.1 points per game the Knicks recorded were 6.2 fewer points than the Magic gave up (113.3).

When New York totaled more than 113.3 points last season, it went 18-1.

When Orlando gave up fewer than 107.1 points last season, it went 10-9.

The Magic's 104.0 points per game last year were just 0.7 fewer points than the 104.7 the Knicks gave up to opponents.

Orlando put together an 18-16 record last season in games it scored more than 104.7 points.

New York had a 26-11 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 104.0 points.

The Magic ranked seventh in rebounding in the NBA, the Knicks finished eighth.

The Knicks and the Magic were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 9.7 and 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.

The Knicks ranked 15th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Magic ranked 10th.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle put up 24.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game last season.

Randle knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.

Nerlens Noel was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest.

Magic Players to Watch