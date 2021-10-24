Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/24/2021

    • October 24, 2021
    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots as New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin (1) defends during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (0-2) take on the New York Knicks (2-0) at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, October 24, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Knicks

    • Game Day: Sunday, October 24, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Madison Square Garden
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Magic vs. Knicks

    Knicks

    -12

    213.5 points

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Magic

    • Last year, the 107.1 points per game the Knicks recorded were 6.2 fewer points than the Magic gave up (113.3).
    • When New York totaled more than 113.3 points last season, it went 18-1.
    • When Orlando gave up fewer than 107.1 points last season, it went 10-9.
    • The Magic's 104.0 points per game last year were just 0.7 fewer points than the 104.7 the Knicks gave up to opponents.
    • Orlando put together an 18-16 record last season in games it scored more than 104.7 points.
    • New York had a 26-11 record last season when its opponents scored fewer than 104.0 points.
    • The Magic ranked seventh in rebounding in the NBA, the Knicks finished eighth.
    • The Knicks and the Magic were evenly matched on the offensive boards last season, with the teams averaging 9.7 and 10.4 offensive rebounds per game, respectively.
    • The Knicks ranked 15th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Magic ranked 10th.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • Julius Randle put up 24.1 points, 10.3 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game last season.
    • Randle knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest a season ago.
    • Nerlens Noel was a standout on the defensive end last season, collecting 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Wendell Carter Jr. averaged 11.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game last season.
    • R.J. Hampton hit an average of 0.5 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Carter racked up 0.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game last season.

    How To Watch

    Orlando Magic at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
