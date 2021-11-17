Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (3-11) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to play the New York Knicks (8-6) on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Knicks

    • Game Day: Wednesday, November 17, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Madison Square Garden
    Betting Information for Magic vs. Knicks

    Knicks vs Magic Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Knicks

    -11.5

    208.5 points

    Key Stats for Knicks vs. Magic

    • The 108.4 points per game the Knicks record are the same as the Magic give up.
    • New York has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 110.1 points.
    • Orlando has a 3-4 record when allowing fewer than 108.4 points.
    • The Magic put up 7.5 fewer points per game (99.9) than the Knicks give up (107.4).
    • When it scores more than 107.4 points, Orlando is 2-3.
    • New York is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 99.9 points.
    • The Knicks are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 24th.
    • The Knicks average 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, just 0.5 more rebounds than the Magic grab per game (10.1).
    • The Magic are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at ninth.

    Knicks Players to Watch

    • The Knicks leader in points, rebounds and assists is Julius Randle, who puts up 20.3 points, 10.4 boards and 5.1 assists per game.
    • Kemba Walker makes more threes per game than any other member of the Knicks, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.4 per contest.
    • Walker is New York's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Mitchell Robinson leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony averages 20.2 points and adds 5.6 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.9 rebounds, 13.7 points and 2.4 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony is the top shooter from distance for the Magic, hitting 3.1 threes per game.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.2 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    17
    2021

    Orlando Magic at New York Knicks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
