Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler (9) and forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (20-58) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (34-43) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Amway Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Knicks

Game Day: Sunday, April 3, 2022

Sunday, April 3, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Knicks

The Knicks score 106.4 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 111.9 the Magic allow.

New York has a 14-8 record when scoring more than 111.9 points.

Orlando has a 15-15 record when giving up fewer than 106.4 points.

The Magic's 104.0 points per game are only 3.0 fewer points than the 107.0 the Knicks give up.

Orlando is 13-21 when it scores more than 107.0 points.

New York is 25-6 when it allows fewer than 104.0 points.

The Knicks make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

New York is 16-10 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

The Magic have shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.

Orlando has put together a 12-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.1 points, pulling down 10.0 rebounds and distributing 5.1 assists per game.

Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Burks leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony collects 16.6 points and tacks on 5.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.

Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 15.0 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.

Anthony makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.

Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.6 per game).

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/25/2022 Heat W 111-103 Away 3/27/2022 Pistons W 104-102 Away 3/28/2022 Bulls W 109-104 Home 3/30/2022 Hornets L 125-114 Home 4/2/2022 Cavaliers L 119-101 Home 4/3/2022 Magic - Away 4/6/2022 Nets - Home 4/8/2022 Wizards - Away 4/10/2022 Raptors - Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule