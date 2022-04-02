Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler (9) and forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler (9) and forward Lamar Stevens (8) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (20-58) will attempt to break a five-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (34-43) on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Amway Center. The game airs at 6:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Knicks

Key Stats for Magic vs. Knicks

  • The Knicks score 106.4 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 111.9 the Magic allow.
  • New York has a 14-8 record when scoring more than 111.9 points.
  • Orlando has a 15-15 record when giving up fewer than 106.4 points.
  • The Magic's 104.0 points per game are only 3.0 fewer points than the 107.0 the Knicks give up.
  • Orlando is 13-21 when it scores more than 107.0 points.
  • New York is 25-6 when it allows fewer than 104.0 points.
  • The Knicks make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
  • New York is 16-10 when it shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.
  • The Magic have shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points below the 44.8% shooting opponents of the Knicks have averaged.
  • Orlando has put together a 12-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

Knicks Players to Watch

  • Julius Randle leads the Knicks in points, rebounds and assists, scoring 20.1 points, pulling down 10.0 rebounds and distributing 5.1 assists per game.
  • Evan Fournier leads the Knicks in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Alec Burks and Mitchell Robinson lead New York on the defensive end, with Burks leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Robinson in blocks averaging 1.8 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Cole Anthony collects 16.6 points and tacks on 5.8 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Magic's leaderboards for those statistics.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.5 rebounds per game. He also scores 15.0 points and tacks on 2.8 assists per game.
  • Anthony makes 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
  • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.6 per game).

Knicks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/25/2022

Heat

W 111-103

Away

3/27/2022

Pistons

W 104-102

Away

3/28/2022

Bulls

W 109-104

Home

3/30/2022

Hornets

L 125-114

Home

4/2/2022

Cavaliers

L 119-101

Home

4/3/2022

Magic

-

Away

4/6/2022

Nets

-

Home

4/8/2022

Wizards

-

Away

4/10/2022

Raptors

-

Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/23/2022

Thunder

L 118-102

Away

3/26/2022

Kings

L 114-110

Home

3/28/2022

Cavaliers

L 107-101

Away

3/30/2022

Wizards

L 127-110

Away

4/1/2022

Raptors

L 102-89

Home

4/3/2022

Knicks

-

Home

4/5/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

4/7/2022

Hornets

-

Away

4/10/2022

Heat

-

Home

How To Watch

April
3
2022

New York Knicks at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

hockey fans
WHL Hockey

How to Watch Seattle Thunderbirds vs Portland Winterhawks

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
imago1009937946h
Liga MX

How to Watch Necaxa vs. América

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
USATSI_17982975 (1)
MLB Spring Training

How to Watch White Sox at Diamondbacks

By Phil Watson3 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) reacts after being hit in the face by Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (5) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Warriors

By Ben Macaluso33 minutes ago
Soccer

FC Porto vs. Santa Clara Azores: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

Hatayspor Antakya vs. Adana Demirspor: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

Club Santos Laguna vs. CF Pachuca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

Tigres UANL vs. Club Tijuana de Caliente: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Soccer

Trabzonspor vs. Besiktas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy