The Orlando Magic (18-53) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-50), losers of eight straight. The contest begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Thunder

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Thunder

The Magic record 6.5 fewer points per game (104.5) than the Thunder allow (111.0).

When Orlando totals more than 111.0 points, it is 9-9.

Oklahoma City is 12-13 when giving up fewer than 104.5 points.

The Thunder score 9.4 fewer points per game (103.1) than the Magic allow their opponents to score (112.5).

Oklahoma City has put together an 8-5 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Orlando has a 12-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.1 points.

The Magic are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Thunder allow to opponents.

Orlando is 11-10 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Thunder's 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).

Oklahoma City has put together a 9-10 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.0% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Magic is Cole Anthony, who scores 17.2 points and dishes out 5.7 assists per game.

Orlando's best rebounder is Wendell Carter Jr., who averages 10.4 boards per game in addition to his 14.7 PPG average.

Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Magic, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

The Orlando steals leader is Chuma Okeke, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mohamed Bamba, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

Josh Giddey racks up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.0 rebounds and adds 5.9 assists per game.

Luguentz Dort is reliable from distance and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.

Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.1 per game.

Magic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/9/2022 Pelicans W 108-102 Away 3/11/2022 Timberwolves W 118-110 Home 3/13/2022 76ers L 116-114 Home 3/15/2022 Nets L 150-108 Home 3/17/2022 Pistons L 134-120 Home 3/20/2022 Thunder - Home 3/22/2022 Warriors - Home 3/23/2022 Thunder - Away 3/26/2022 Kings - Home 3/28/2022 Cavaliers - Away 3/30/2022 Wizards - Away

