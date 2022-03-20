Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) passes the ball to teammate forward Lindy Waters III (12) as Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) defends on the play during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (18-53) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-50), losers of eight straight. The contest begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Thunder

Key Stats for Magic vs. Thunder

  • The Magic record 6.5 fewer points per game (104.5) than the Thunder allow (111.0).
  • When Orlando totals more than 111.0 points, it is 9-9.
  • Oklahoma City is 12-13 when giving up fewer than 104.5 points.
  • The Thunder score 9.4 fewer points per game (103.1) than the Magic allow their opponents to score (112.5).
  • Oklahoma City has put together an 8-5 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
  • Orlando has a 12-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.1 points.
  • The Magic are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Thunder allow to opponents.
  • Orlando is 11-10 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
  • The Thunder's 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
  • Oklahoma City has put together a 9-10 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.0% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Magic is Cole Anthony, who scores 17.2 points and dishes out 5.7 assists per game.
  • Orlando's best rebounder is Wendell Carter Jr., who averages 10.4 boards per game in addition to his 14.7 PPG average.
  • Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Magic, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • The Orlando steals leader is Chuma Okeke, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mohamed Bamba, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey racks up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.0 rebounds and adds 5.9 assists per game.
  • Luguentz Dort is reliable from distance and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.1 per game.

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/9/2022

Pelicans

W 108-102

Away

3/11/2022

Timberwolves

W 118-110

Home

3/13/2022

76ers

L 116-114

Home

3/15/2022

Nets

L 150-108

Home

3/17/2022

Pistons

L 134-120

Home

3/20/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/22/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/23/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/26/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/28/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/30/2022

Wizards

-

Away

Thunder Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/9/2022

Timberwolves

L 132-102

Away

3/13/2022

Grizzlies

L 125-118

Home

3/14/2022

Hornets

L 134-116

Home

3/16/2022

Spurs

L 122-120

Away

3/18/2022

Heat

L 120-108

Away

3/20/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/21/2022

Celtics

-

Home

3/23/2022

Magic

-

Home

3/26/2022

Nuggets

-

Away

3/28/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

3/30/2022

Hawks

-

Home

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Oklahoma City Thunder at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

