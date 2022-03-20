How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (18-53) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (20-50), losers of eight straight. The contest begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Thunder
- Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Magic vs. Thunder
- The Magic record 6.5 fewer points per game (104.5) than the Thunder allow (111.0).
- When Orlando totals more than 111.0 points, it is 9-9.
- Oklahoma City is 12-13 when giving up fewer than 104.5 points.
- The Thunder score 9.4 fewer points per game (103.1) than the Magic allow their opponents to score (112.5).
- Oklahoma City has put together an 8-5 record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.
- Orlando has a 12-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.1 points.
- The Magic are shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 45.6% the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Orlando is 11-10 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
- The Thunder's 42.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (46.0%).
- Oklahoma City has put together a 9-10 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.0% from the field.
Magic Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Magic is Cole Anthony, who scores 17.2 points and dishes out 5.7 assists per game.
- Orlando's best rebounder is Wendell Carter Jr., who averages 10.4 boards per game in addition to his 14.7 PPG average.
- Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Magic, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
- The Orlando steals leader is Chuma Okeke, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Mohamed Bamba, who compiles 1.7 rejections per contest.
Thunder Players to Watch
- Josh Giddey racks up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24.4 points per game, putting him at the top of the Oklahoma City scoring leaderboard. He also grabs 5.0 rebounds and adds 5.9 assists per game.
- Luguentz Dort is reliable from distance and leads the Thunder with 2.5 made threes per game.
- Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.1 per game.
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/9/2022
Pelicans
W 108-102
Away
3/11/2022
Timberwolves
W 118-110
Home
3/13/2022
76ers
L 116-114
Home
3/15/2022
Nets
L 150-108
Home
3/17/2022
Pistons
L 134-120
Home
3/20/2022
Thunder
-
Home
3/22/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/23/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/26/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/28/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/30/2022
Wizards
-
Away
Thunder Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/9/2022
Timberwolves
L 132-102
Away
3/13/2022
Grizzlies
L 125-118
Home
3/14/2022
Hornets
L 134-116
Home
3/16/2022
Spurs
L 122-120
Away
3/18/2022
Heat
L 120-108
Away
3/20/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/21/2022
Celtics
-
Home
3/23/2022
Magic
-
Home
3/26/2022
Nuggets
-
Away
3/28/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
3/30/2022
Hawks
-
Home