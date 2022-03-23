Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 18, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gets fouled by Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-52) will host the Orlando Magic (20-53) after losing 11 home games in a row. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Thunder

Betting Information for Magic vs. Thunder

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Magic

-1.5

221 points

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Magic

  • The Magic record 6.9 fewer points per game (104.1) than the Thunder give up (111.0).
  • Orlando has a 9-9 record when scoring more than 111.0 points.
  • When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 104.1 points, it is 12-14.
  • The Thunder's 103.1 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 111.8 the Magic allow.
  • Oklahoma City is 8-6 when it scores more than 111.8 points.
  • Orlando has a 14-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.1 points.
  • The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 17th.
  • The Magic average 9.1 offensive boards per game, 1.4 rebounds fewer than the Thunder.
  • The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 25th.

Magic Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Magic is Cole Anthony, who scores 16.9 points and dishes out 5.7 assists per game.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.4 boards in each contest while scoring 15.0 points per game.
  • Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Magic, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.
  • Chuma Okeke is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

Thunder Players to Watch

  • Josh Giddey racks up 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game, placing him atop the Thunder's rebound and assists leaderboards.
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander counts for 24.5 points per game, making him the top scorer on Oklahoma City's squad.
  • Luguentz Dort hits 2.5 three-pointers per game, the most on the Thunder.
  • Oklahoma City's leader in steals is Gilgeous-Alexander with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Darius Bazley with 1.0 per game.

How To Watch

March
23
2022

Orlando Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
