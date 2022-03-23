Mar 18, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) gets fouled by Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris (8) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-52) will host the Orlando Magic (20-53) after losing 11 home games in a row. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Thunder

Game Day: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Paycom Center

Betting Information for Magic vs. Thunder

Favorite Spread Total Magic -1.5 221 points

Key Stats for Thunder vs. Magic

The Magic record 6.9 fewer points per game (104.1) than the Thunder give up (111.0).

Orlando has a 9-9 record when scoring more than 111.0 points.

When Oklahoma City gives up fewer than 104.1 points, it is 12-14.

The Thunder's 103.1 points per game are 8.7 fewer points than the 111.8 the Magic allow.

Oklahoma City is 8-6 when it scores more than 111.8 points.

Orlando has a 14-9 record when its opponents score fewer than 103.1 points.

The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 17th.

The Magic average 9.1 offensive boards per game, 1.4 rebounds fewer than the Thunder.

The Thunder are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 25th.

Magic Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Magic is Cole Anthony, who scores 16.9 points and dishes out 5.7 assists per game.

Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.4 boards in each contest while scoring 15.0 points per game.

Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Magic, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.1 per contest.

Chuma Okeke is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

