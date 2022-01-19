Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Jan 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) handles the ball as Washington Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell (6) and forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) defend during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (8-37) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (25-18) at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. 76ers

Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Magic vs. 76ers

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -12 214 points

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Magic

The 107.2 points per game the 76ers average are the same as the Magic allow.

When Philadelphia scores more than 110.5 points, it is 13-3.

When Orlando gives up fewer than 107.2 points, it is 7-14.

The Magic score an average of 101.6 points per game, just 4.0 fewer points than the 105.6 the 76ers allow.

When it scores more than 105.6 points, Orlando is 5-12.

Philadelphia's record is 14-3 when it gives up fewer than 101.6 points.

The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 21st.

The 76ers average 8.4 offensive rebounds per game, 1.2 rebounds less than the Magic.

The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 27.3 points and 10.5 boards per game.

Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.4 assists per game to go with his 16.7 PPG scoring average.

Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch