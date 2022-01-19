Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 17, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) handles the ball as Washington Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell (6) and forward Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) defend during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (8-37) take on the Philadelphia 76ers (25-18) at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. 76ers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 19, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Magic vs. 76ers

76ers vs Magic Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

76ers

-12

214 points

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Magic

  • The 107.2 points per game the 76ers average are the same as the Magic allow.
  • When Philadelphia scores more than 110.5 points, it is 13-3.
  • When Orlando gives up fewer than 107.2 points, it is 7-14.
  • The Magic score an average of 101.6 points per game, just 4.0 fewer points than the 105.6 the 76ers allow.
  • When it scores more than 105.6 points, Orlando is 5-12.
  • Philadelphia's record is 14-3 when it gives up fewer than 101.6 points.
  • The 76ers are the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 21st.
  • The 76ers average 8.4 offensive rebounds per game, 1.2 rebounds less than the Magic.
  • The Magic are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

76ers Players to Watch

  • Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in scoring and rebounding, putting up 27.3 points and 10.5 boards per game.
  • Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.4 assists per game to go with his 16.7 PPG scoring average.
  • Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
  • Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • The Magic's Franz Wagner racks up enough points (15.5 per game) and assists (2.8 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.1 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
  • Gary Harris is dependable from distance and leads the Magic with 1.7 made threes per game.
  • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke with 1.4 per game, and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba with 2.1 per game.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

