The Orlando Magic (7-30) will host the Philadelphia 76ers (19-16) after losing five straight home games. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. 76ers

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. 76ers

The Magic put up 101.9 points per game, just 4.0 fewer points than the 105.9 the 76ers give up.

When Orlando totals more than 105.9 points, it is 4-10.

When Philadelphia gives up fewer than 101.9 points, it is 10-3.

The 76ers score 5.5 fewer points per game (106.1) than the Magic allow (111.6).

Philadelphia is 9-2 when it scores more than 111.6 points.

Orlando has a 7-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.1 points.

The Magic make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points lower than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).

In games Orlando shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 2-8 overall.

Philadelphia has put together a 15-2 straight up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

The Magic leader in rebounds and assist is Wendell Carter Jr., who grabs 10.0 rebounds and gives out 2.6 assists per game along with scoring 12.6 points per contest.

Franz Wagner is Orlando's leading scorer, tallying 15.3 per game while tacking on 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

The Magic get the most three-point shooting production out of Terrence Ross, who makes 1.4 threes per game.

Chuma Okeke is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

76ers Players to Watch

Tobias Harris is at the top of the 76ers scoring leaderboard with 17.8 points per game. He also grabs 7.4 rebounds and averages 3.6 assists per game.

Andre Drummond puts up a stat line of 9.1 rebounds, 6.0 points and 1.8 assists per game for Philadelphia to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyrese Maxey has the top spot for assists with 4.5 per game, adding 16.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest.

Seth Curry is the top scorer from distance for the 76ers, hitting 2.1 threes per game.

Matisse Thybulle's steals (1.8 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) pace Philadelphia on defense.

Magic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/26/2021 Heat L 93-83 Away 12/28/2021 Bucks L 127-110 Home 12/30/2021 Bucks L 136-118 Home 1/2/2022 Celtics L 116-111 Away 1/3/2022 Bulls L 102-98 Away 1/5/2022 76ers - Home 1/8/2022 Pistons - Away 1/9/2022 Wizards - Home 1/12/2022 Wizards - Away 1/14/2022 Hornets - Away 1/15/2022 Mavericks - Away

