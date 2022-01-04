How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (7-30) will host the Philadelphia 76ers (19-16) after losing five straight home games. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Magic vs. 76ers
- The Magic put up 101.9 points per game, just 4.0 fewer points than the 105.9 the 76ers give up.
- When Orlando totals more than 105.9 points, it is 4-10.
- When Philadelphia gives up fewer than 101.9 points, it is 10-3.
- The 76ers score 5.5 fewer points per game (106.1) than the Magic allow (111.6).
- Philadelphia is 9-2 when it scores more than 111.6 points.
- Orlando has a 7-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.1 points.
- The Magic make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points lower than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- In games Orlando shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 2-8 overall.
- Philadelphia has put together a 15-2 straight up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
Magic Players to Watch
- The Magic leader in rebounds and assist is Wendell Carter Jr., who grabs 10.0 rebounds and gives out 2.6 assists per game along with scoring 12.6 points per contest.
- Franz Wagner is Orlando's leading scorer, tallying 15.3 per game while tacking on 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
- The Magic get the most three-point shooting production out of Terrence Ross, who makes 1.4 threes per game.
- Chuma Okeke is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.
76ers Players to Watch
- Tobias Harris is at the top of the 76ers scoring leaderboard with 17.8 points per game. He also grabs 7.4 rebounds and averages 3.6 assists per game.
- Andre Drummond puts up a stat line of 9.1 rebounds, 6.0 points and 1.8 assists per game for Philadelphia to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyrese Maxey has the top spot for assists with 4.5 per game, adding 16.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
- Seth Curry is the top scorer from distance for the 76ers, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
- Matisse Thybulle's steals (1.8 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) pace Philadelphia on defense.
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/26/2021
Heat
L 93-83
Away
12/28/2021
Bucks
L 127-110
Home
12/30/2021
Bucks
L 136-118
Home
1/2/2022
Celtics
L 116-111
Away
1/3/2022
Bulls
L 102-98
Away
1/5/2022
76ers
-
Home
1/8/2022
Pistons
-
Away
1/9/2022
Wizards
-
Home
1/12/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/14/2022
Hornets
-
Away
1/15/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
76ers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/23/2021
Hawks
L 98-96
Home
12/26/2021
Wizards
W 117-96
Away
12/28/2021
Raptors
W 114-109
Away
12/30/2021
Nets
W 110-102
Away
1/3/2022
Rockets
W 133-113
Home
1/5/2022
Magic
-
Away
1/7/2022
Spurs
-
Home
1/10/2022
Rockets
-
Away
1/12/2022
Hornets
-
Home
1/14/2022
Celtics
-
Home
1/15/2022
Heat
-
Away