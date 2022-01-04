Skip to main content
    January 4, 2022
    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 30, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) celebrates after being fouled by Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton (33) with forward Georges Niang (20) and forward Tobias Harris (12) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (7-30) will host the Philadelphia 76ers (19-16) after losing five straight home games. The contest starts at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. 76ers

    Key Stats for Magic vs. 76ers

    • The Magic put up 101.9 points per game, just 4.0 fewer points than the 105.9 the 76ers give up.
    • When Orlando totals more than 105.9 points, it is 4-10.
    • When Philadelphia gives up fewer than 101.9 points, it is 10-3.
    • The 76ers score 5.5 fewer points per game (106.1) than the Magic allow (111.6).
    • Philadelphia is 9-2 when it scores more than 111.6 points.
    • Orlando has a 7-10 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.1 points.
    • The Magic make 42.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points lower than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
    • In games Orlando shoots higher than 45.1% from the field, it is 2-8 overall.
    • Philadelphia has put together a 15-2 straight up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • The Magic leader in rebounds and assist is Wendell Carter Jr., who grabs 10.0 rebounds and gives out 2.6 assists per game along with scoring 12.6 points per contest.
    • Franz Wagner is Orlando's leading scorer, tallying 15.3 per game while tacking on 4.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists.
    • The Magic get the most three-point shooting production out of Terrence Ross, who makes 1.4 threes per game.
    • Chuma Okeke is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 2.1 per contest.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tobias Harris is at the top of the 76ers scoring leaderboard with 17.8 points per game. He also grabs 7.4 rebounds and averages 3.6 assists per game.
    • Andre Drummond puts up a stat line of 9.1 rebounds, 6.0 points and 1.8 assists per game for Philadelphia to take the top rebound spot on the team. Tyrese Maxey has the top spot for assists with 4.5 per game, adding 16.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest.
    • Seth Curry is the top scorer from distance for the 76ers, hitting 2.1 threes per game.
    • Matisse Thybulle's steals (1.8 steals per game) and blocks (1.2 blocks per game) pace Philadelphia on defense.

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/26/2021

    Heat

    L 93-83

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Bucks

    L 127-110

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Bucks

    L 136-118

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Celtics

    L 116-111

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Bulls

    L 102-98

    Away

    1/5/2022

    76ers

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Away

    1/9/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    1/12/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    76ers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/23/2021

    Hawks

    L 98-96

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Wizards

    W 117-96

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Raptors

    W 114-109

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Nets

    W 110-102

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Rockets

    W 133-113

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Magic

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    1/10/2022

    Rockets

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    Heat

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

