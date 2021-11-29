Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) shoots the ball over Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (10-10) aim to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (4-17) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. 76ers

Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021

Monday, November 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Magic vs. 76ers

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -14 205.5 points

Key Stats for 76ers vs. Magic

The 76ers score just 3.1 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Magic give up (110.9).

When Philadelphia puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 5-3.

When Orlando allows fewer than 107.8 points, it is 4-6.

The Magic average 7.1 fewer points per game (99.8) than the 76ers give up to opponents (106.9).

Orlando is 3-5 when it scores more than 106.9 points.

Philadelphia has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.8 points.

The Magic are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.

The 76ers average 8.9 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Magic.

The Magic are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 27th.

76ers Players to Watch

Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers in points and assists per game, scoring 18.5 points and distributing 4.9 assists.

Andre Drummond is Philadelphia's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 10.7 boards in each contest while scoring 6.7 points per game.

Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.

Drummond is Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game.

Magic Players to Watch