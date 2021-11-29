Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) shoots the ball over Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) shoots the ball over Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

    The Philadelphia 76ers (10-10) aim to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (4-17) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. 76ers

    • Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Wells Fargo Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for Magic vs. 76ers

    76ers vs Magic Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    76ers

    -14

    205.5 points

    Key Stats for 76ers vs. Magic

    • The 76ers score just 3.1 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Magic give up (110.9).
    • When Philadelphia puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 5-3.
    • When Orlando allows fewer than 107.8 points, it is 4-6.
    • The Magic average 7.1 fewer points per game (99.8) than the 76ers give up to opponents (106.9).
    • Orlando is 3-5 when it scores more than 106.9 points.
    • Philadelphia has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.8 points.
    • The Magic are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
    • The 76ers average 8.9 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Magic.
    • The Magic are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 27th.

    76ers Players to Watch

    • Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers in points and assists per game, scoring 18.5 points and distributing 4.9 assists.
    • Andre Drummond is Philadelphia's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 10.7 boards in each contest while scoring 6.7 points per game.
    • Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
    • Drummond is Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • The Magic's Cole Anthony averages enough points (19.6 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.5 rebounds, 13.3 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony is the most prolific from deep for the Magic, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
    • Jalen Suggs (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    November
    29
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 24, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball as Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. (3) defends during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Hornets at Bulls

    2 minutes ago
    timberwolves anthony edwards
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Timberwolves

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (7) goes to the basket as Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) defends the shot during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Thunder at Rockets

    2 minutes ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) and offensive tackle Duane Brown (76) walk to the sideline following a series against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    How to Watch Seahawks at Washington

    2 minutes ago
    Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket against Portland State forward James Jean-Marie (1) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211126 Portland St Iowa Mbb 025 Jpg
    College Basketball

    Iowa vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Feb 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; South Florida Bulls guard Caleb Murphy (23) reacts after a play during the second half against the Houston Cougars at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boston College vs. South Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) shoots the ball over Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green (24) shoots the ball over Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) in the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) drives to the basket against Portland State forward James Jean-Marie (1) during a NCAA non-conference men's basketball game, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. 211126 Portland St Iowa Mbb 025 Jpg
    College Basketball

    Virginia vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy