Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/29/2021

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Philadelphia 76ers (10-10) aim to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Orlando Magic (4-17) on Monday, November 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below, we give you all the info you need on how to watch this contest on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Monday, November 29, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Betting Information for Magic vs. 76ers
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
76ers
-14
205.5 points
Key Stats for 76ers vs. Magic
- The 76ers score just 3.1 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Magic give up (110.9).
- When Philadelphia puts up more than 110.9 points, it is 5-3.
- When Orlando allows fewer than 107.8 points, it is 4-6.
- The Magic average 7.1 fewer points per game (99.8) than the 76ers give up to opponents (106.9).
- Orlando is 3-5 when it scores more than 106.9 points.
- Philadelphia has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 99.8 points.
- The Magic are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 30th.
- The 76ers average 8.9 offensive boards per game, 1.1 rebounds fewer than the Magic.
- The Magic are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 27th.
76ers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Maxey leads the 76ers in points and assists per game, scoring 18.5 points and distributing 4.9 assists.
- Andre Drummond is Philadelphia's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 10.7 boards in each contest while scoring 6.7 points per game.
- Seth Curry makes more threes per game than any other member of the 76ers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.2 per contest.
- Drummond is Philadelphia's leader in steals and blocks, racking up 1.0 steal and 1.1 blocks per game.
Magic Players to Watch
- The Magic's Cole Anthony averages enough points (19.6 per game) and assists (5.9 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.5 rebounds, 13.3 points and 2.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony is the most prolific from deep for the Magic, hitting 2.8 threes per game.
- Jalen Suggs (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
November
29
2021
Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
