Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

The Philadelphia 76ers (40-25) take on the Orlando Magic (18-50) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. 76ers

Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. 76ers

The 108.4 points per game the 76ers put up are the same as the Magic allow.

When Philadelphia totals more than 111.6 points, it is 22-2.

Orlando is 14-16 when giving up fewer than 108.4 points.

The Magic put up an average of 104.0 points per game, only 2.4 fewer points than the 106.4 the 76ers allow to opponents.

Orlando is 14-16 when it scores more than 106.4 points.

Philadelphia is 24-6 when it gives up fewer than 104.0 points.

The 76ers make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).

Philadelphia has a 33-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Magic's 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Orlando has compiled an 11-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.4% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who accumulates 29.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.

Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.4 assists per game to go with his 17.4 PPG scoring average.

The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who makes 2.0 threes per game.

Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

The Magic's Cole Anthony averages enough points (17.2 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.5 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Anthony is reliable from three-point range and leads the Magic with 2.1 made threes per game.

Chuma Okeke (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/2/2022 Knicks W 123-108 Home 3/4/2022 Cavaliers W 125-119 Home 3/5/2022 Heat L 99-82 Away 3/7/2022 Bulls W 121-106 Home 3/10/2022 Nets L 129-100 Home 3/13/2022 Magic - Away 3/14/2022 Nuggets - Home 3/16/2022 Cavaliers - Away 3/18/2022 Mavericks - Home 3/20/2022 Raptors - Home 3/21/2022 Heat - Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule