Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/13/2022

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 10, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the third quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers (40-25) take on the Orlando Magic (18-50) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the details below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. 76ers

Key Stats for Magic vs. 76ers

  • The 108.4 points per game the 76ers put up are the same as the Magic allow.
  • When Philadelphia totals more than 111.6 points, it is 22-2.
  • Orlando is 14-16 when giving up fewer than 108.4 points.
  • The Magic put up an average of 104.0 points per game, only 2.4 fewer points than the 106.4 the 76ers allow to opponents.
  • Orlando is 14-16 when it scores more than 106.4 points.
  • Philadelphia is 24-6 when it gives up fewer than 104.0 points.
  • The 76ers make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Magic have allowed to their opponents (45.9%).
  • Philadelphia has a 33-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Magic's 43.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
  • Orlando has compiled an 11-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.4% from the field.

76ers Players to Watch

  • The scoring and rebounding leader for the 76ers is Joel Embiid, who accumulates 29.7 points and 11.2 rebounds per game.
  • Philadelphia's best passer is Tyrese Maxey, who averages 4.4 assists per game to go with his 17.4 PPG scoring average.
  • The 76ers get the most three-point shooting production out of Georges Niang, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
  • Matisse Thybulle is Philadelphia's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Embiid leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch

  • The Magic's Cole Anthony averages enough points (17.2 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.4 rebounds per game (he also scores 14.5 points per game and adds 2.8 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
  • Anthony is reliable from three-point range and leads the Magic with 2.1 made threes per game.
  • Chuma Okeke (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

76ers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/2/2022

Knicks

W 123-108

Home

3/4/2022

Cavaliers

W 125-119

Home

3/5/2022

Heat

L 99-82

Away

3/7/2022

Bulls

W 121-106

Home

3/10/2022

Nets

L 129-100

Home

3/13/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/14/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

3/16/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/18/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

3/20/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/21/2022

Heat

-

Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/4/2022

Raptors

W 103-97

Away

3/5/2022

Grizzlies

L 124-96

Away

3/8/2022

Suns

L 102-99

Home

3/9/2022

Pelicans

W 108-102

Away

3/11/2022

Timberwolves

W 118-110

Home

3/13/2022

76ers

-

Home

3/15/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/17/2022

Pistons

-

Home

3/20/2022

Thunder

-

Home

3/22/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/23/2022

Thunder

-

Away

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
