Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Phoenix Suns (51-12) face the Orlando Magic (16-49) at Amway Center on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Suns
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
Key Stats for Magic vs. Suns
- The 103.8 points per game the Magic put up are the same as the Suns give up.
- Orlando is 12-18 when scoring more than 105.8 points.
- Phoenix has a 25-0 record when allowing fewer than 103.8 points.
- The Suns' 113.8 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 111.9 the Magic allow.
- Phoenix is 36-4 when it scores more than 111.9 points.
- Orlando's record is 15-21 when it gives up fewer than 113.8 points.
- This season, the Magic have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Suns' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Orlando shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 12-16 overall.
- The Suns have shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 46.0% shooting opponents of the Magic have averaged.
- Phoenix has compiled a 38-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.0% from the field.
Magic Players to Watch
- The Magic leader in points and assists is Cole Anthony, who puts up 17.4 points per game along with 5.7 assists.
- Orlando's best rebounder is Wendell Carter Jr., who averages 10.4 boards per game in addition to his 14.3 PPG average.
- The Magic get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
- Chuma Okeke is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.
Suns Players to Watch
- Devin Booker sits at the top of the Suns scoring leaderboard with 25.6 points per game. He also grabs 5.2 rebounds and racks up 4.6 assists per game.
- Phoenix's leader in rebounds is JaVale McGee with 6.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Chris Paul with 10.7 per game.
- Cameron Johnson is reliable from deep and leads the Suns with 2.7 made threes per game.
- Paul (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Phoenix while McGee (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Rockets
W 119-111
Home
2/28/2022
Pacers
W 119-103
Home
3/2/2022
Pacers
L 122-114
Home
3/4/2022
Raptors
W 103-97
Away
3/5/2022
Grizzlies
L 124-96
Away
3/8/2022
Suns
-
Home
3/9/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/11/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
3/13/2022
76ers
-
Home
3/15/2022
Nets
-
Home
3/17/2022
Pistons
-
Home
Suns Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/25/2022
Pelicans
L 117-102
Home
2/27/2022
Jazz
L 118-114
Home
3/2/2022
Trail Blazers
W 120-90
Home
3/4/2022
Knicks
W 115-114
Home
3/6/2022
Bucks
L 132-122
Away
3/8/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/9/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/11/2022
Raptors
-
Home
3/13/2022
Lakers
-
Home
3/15/2022
Pelicans
-
Away
3/16/2022
Rockets
-
Away
How To Watch
March
8
2022
Phoenix Suns at Orlando Magic
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
