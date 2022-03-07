Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots the ball in the third quarter guarded by Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (51-12) face the Orlando Magic (16-49) at Amway Center on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Suns

Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Suns

The 103.8 points per game the Magic put up are the same as the Suns give up.

Orlando is 12-18 when scoring more than 105.8 points.

Phoenix has a 25-0 record when allowing fewer than 103.8 points.

The Suns' 113.8 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 111.9 the Magic allow.

Phoenix is 36-4 when it scores more than 111.9 points.

Orlando's record is 15-21 when it gives up fewer than 113.8 points.

This season, the Magic have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Suns' opponents have knocked down.

In games Orlando shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 12-16 overall.

The Suns have shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 46.0% shooting opponents of the Magic have averaged.

Phoenix has compiled a 38-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.0% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

The Magic leader in points and assists is Cole Anthony, who puts up 17.4 points per game along with 5.7 assists.

Orlando's best rebounder is Wendell Carter Jr., who averages 10.4 boards per game in addition to his 14.3 PPG average.

The Magic get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.

Chuma Okeke is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

Devin Booker sits at the top of the Suns scoring leaderboard with 25.6 points per game. He also grabs 5.2 rebounds and racks up 4.6 assists per game.

Phoenix's leader in rebounds is JaVale McGee with 6.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Chris Paul with 10.7 per game.

Cameron Johnson is reliable from deep and leads the Suns with 2.7 made threes per game.

Paul (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Phoenix while McGee (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Magic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/25/2022 Rockets W 119-111 Home 2/28/2022 Pacers W 119-103 Home 3/2/2022 Pacers L 122-114 Home 3/4/2022 Raptors W 103-97 Away 3/5/2022 Grizzlies L 124-96 Away 3/8/2022 Suns - Home 3/9/2022 Pelicans - Away 3/11/2022 Timberwolves - Home 3/13/2022 76ers - Home 3/15/2022 Nets - Home 3/17/2022 Pistons - Home

