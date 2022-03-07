Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots the ball in the third quarter guarded by Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns (51-12) face the Orlando Magic (16-49) at Amway Center on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. The game tips at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Suns

Key Stats for Magic vs. Suns

  • The 103.8 points per game the Magic put up are the same as the Suns give up.
  • Orlando is 12-18 when scoring more than 105.8 points.
  • Phoenix has a 25-0 record when allowing fewer than 103.8 points.
  • The Suns' 113.8 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 111.9 the Magic allow.
  • Phoenix is 36-4 when it scores more than 111.9 points.
  • Orlando's record is 15-21 when it gives up fewer than 113.8 points.
  • This season, the Magic have a 43.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 44.1% of shots the Suns' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Orlando shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 12-16 overall.
  • The Suns have shot at a 48.2% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 46.0% shooting opponents of the Magic have averaged.
  • Phoenix has compiled a 38-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46.0% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

  • The Magic leader in points and assists is Cole Anthony, who puts up 17.4 points per game along with 5.7 assists.
  • Orlando's best rebounder is Wendell Carter Jr., who averages 10.4 boards per game in addition to his 14.3 PPG average.
  • The Magic get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony, who knocks down 2.1 threes per game.
  • Chuma Okeke is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 1.8 per contest.

Suns Players to Watch

  • Devin Booker sits at the top of the Suns scoring leaderboard with 25.6 points per game. He also grabs 5.2 rebounds and racks up 4.6 assists per game.
  • Phoenix's leader in rebounds is JaVale McGee with 6.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Chris Paul with 10.7 per game.
  • Cameron Johnson is reliable from deep and leads the Suns with 2.7 made threes per game.
  • Paul (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Phoenix while McGee (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Rockets

W 119-111

Home

2/28/2022

Pacers

W 119-103

Home

3/2/2022

Pacers

L 122-114

Home

3/4/2022

Raptors

W 103-97

Away

3/5/2022

Grizzlies

L 124-96

Away

3/8/2022

Suns

-

Home

3/9/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/11/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

3/13/2022

76ers

-

Home

3/15/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/17/2022

Pistons

-

Home

Suns Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/25/2022

Pelicans

L 117-102

Home

2/27/2022

Jazz

L 118-114

Home

3/2/2022

Trail Blazers

W 120-90

Home

3/4/2022

Knicks

W 115-114

Home

3/6/2022

Bucks

L 132-122

Away

3/8/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/9/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/11/2022

Raptors

-

Home

3/13/2022

Lakers

-

Home

3/15/2022

Pelicans

-

Away

3/16/2022

Rockets

-

Away

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Phoenix Suns at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
