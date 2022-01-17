Jan 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Aaron Holiday (4) shoots the ball as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (8-36) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (17-25) after losing seven home games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Trail Blazers

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (108.9) than the Magic give up (110.8).

Portland has an 11-6 record when putting up more than 110.8 points.

Orlando has a 7-14 record when giving up fewer than 108.9 points.

The Magic score an average of 101.9 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 113.1 the Trail Blazers allow.

Orlando is 2-3 when it scores more than 113.1 points.

Portland has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.9 points.

The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Magic allow to opponents.

In games Portland shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 10-7 overall.

The Magic are shooting 42.7% from the field, 5.2% lower than the 47.9% the Trail Blazers' opponents have shot this season.

Orlando has compiled a 3-6 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Trail Blazers this season is Norman Powell, who averages 18.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Portland's leading rebounder is Jusuf Nurkic averaging 10.3 boards per game and its best passer is Anfernee Simons and his 3.2 assists per game.

Simons leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Portland leader in both steals and blocks is Robert Covington, who averages 1.5 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.

Magic Players to Watch

The Magic's Franz Wagner puts up enough points (15.5 per game) and assists (2.9 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.1 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.

Gary Harris is the most prolific from deep for the Magic, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.1 per game).

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/7/2022 Cavaliers L 114-101 Home 1/9/2022 Kings W 103-88 Home 1/10/2022 Nets W 114-108 Home 1/13/2022 Nuggets L 140-108 Away 1/15/2022 Wizards W 115-110 Away 1/17/2022 Magic - Away 1/19/2022 Heat - Away 1/21/2022 Celtics - Away 1/23/2022 Raptors - Away 1/25/2022 Timberwolves - Home 1/26/2022 Mavericks - Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule