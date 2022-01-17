Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Aaron Holiday (4) shoots the ball as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (8-36) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (17-25) after losing seven home games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Trail Blazers

Key Stats for Magic vs. Trail Blazers

  • The Trail Blazers put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (108.9) than the Magic give up (110.8).
  • Portland has an 11-6 record when putting up more than 110.8 points.
  • Orlando has a 7-14 record when giving up fewer than 108.9 points.
  • The Magic score an average of 101.9 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 113.1 the Trail Blazers allow.
  • Orlando is 2-3 when it scores more than 113.1 points.
  • Portland has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.9 points.
  • The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Magic allow to opponents.
  • In games Portland shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 10-7 overall.
  • The Magic are shooting 42.7% from the field, 5.2% lower than the 47.9% the Trail Blazers' opponents have shot this season.
  • Orlando has compiled a 3-6 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Trail Blazers this season is Norman Powell, who averages 18.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
  • Portland's leading rebounder is Jusuf Nurkic averaging 10.3 boards per game and its best passer is Anfernee Simons and his 3.2 assists per game.
  • Simons leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Portland leader in both steals and blocks is Robert Covington, who averages 1.5 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.

Magic Players to Watch

  • The Magic's Franz Wagner puts up enough points (15.5 per game) and assists (2.9 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.1 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
  • Gary Harris is the most prolific from deep for the Magic, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
  • Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.1 per game).

Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/7/2022

Cavaliers

L 114-101

Home

1/9/2022

Kings

W 103-88

Home

1/10/2022

Nets

W 114-108

Home

1/13/2022

Nuggets

L 140-108

Away

1/15/2022

Wizards

W 115-110

Away

1/17/2022

Magic

-

Away

1/19/2022

Heat

-

Away

1/21/2022

Celtics

-

Away

1/23/2022

Raptors

-

Away

1/25/2022

Timberwolves

-

Home

1/26/2022

Mavericks

-

Home

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/8/2022

Pistons

L 97-92

Away

1/9/2022

Wizards

L 102-100

Home

1/12/2022

Wizards

L 112-106

Away

1/14/2022

Hornets

W 116-109

Away

1/15/2022

Mavericks

L 108-92

Away

1/17/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

1/19/2022

76ers

-

Away

1/21/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/23/2022

Bulls

-

Home

1/26/2022

Clippers

-

Home

1/28/2022

Pistons

-

Home

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Portland Trail Blazers at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

