How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (8-36) will host the Portland Trail Blazers (17-25) after losing seven home games in a row. The contest tips at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 17, 2022. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Trail Blazers
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Magic vs. Trail Blazers
- The Trail Blazers put up just 1.9 fewer points per game (108.9) than the Magic give up (110.8).
- Portland has an 11-6 record when putting up more than 110.8 points.
- Orlando has a 7-14 record when giving up fewer than 108.9 points.
- The Magic score an average of 101.9 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 113.1 the Trail Blazers allow.
- Orlando is 2-3 when it scores more than 113.1 points.
- Portland has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.9 points.
- The Trail Blazers are shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Magic allow to opponents.
- In games Portland shoots better than 45.9% from the field, it is 10-7 overall.
- The Magic are shooting 42.7% from the field, 5.2% lower than the 47.9% the Trail Blazers' opponents have shot this season.
- Orlando has compiled a 3-6 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 47.9% from the field.
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Trail Blazers this season is Norman Powell, who averages 18.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
- Portland's leading rebounder is Jusuf Nurkic averaging 10.3 boards per game and its best passer is Anfernee Simons and his 3.2 assists per game.
- Simons leads the Trail Blazers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Portland leader in both steals and blocks is Robert Covington, who averages 1.5 takeaways and 1.2 rejections per game.
Magic Players to Watch
- The Magic's Franz Wagner puts up enough points (15.5 per game) and assists (2.9 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. grabs 10.3 rebounds per game (he also scores 13.1 points per game and adds 2.7 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Gary Harris is the most prolific from deep for the Magic, hitting 1.8 threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Chuma Okeke (1.4 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.1 per game).
Trail Blazers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/7/2022
Cavaliers
L 114-101
Home
1/9/2022
Kings
W 103-88
Home
1/10/2022
Nets
W 114-108
Home
1/13/2022
Nuggets
L 140-108
Away
1/15/2022
Wizards
W 115-110
Away
1/17/2022
Magic
-
Away
1/19/2022
Heat
-
Away
1/21/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/23/2022
Raptors
-
Away
1/25/2022
Timberwolves
-
Home
1/26/2022
Mavericks
-
Home
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/8/2022
Pistons
L 97-92
Away
1/9/2022
Wizards
L 102-100
Home
1/12/2022
Wizards
L 112-106
Away
1/14/2022
Hornets
W 116-109
Away
1/15/2022
Mavericks
L 108-92
Away
1/17/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Home
1/19/2022
76ers
-
Away
1/21/2022
Lakers
-
Home
1/23/2022
Bulls
-
Home
1/26/2022
Clippers
-
Home
1/28/2022
Pistons
-
Home