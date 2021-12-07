Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (5-20) will try to break a seven-game road slide when they square off against the Sacramento Kings (10-14) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Kings

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
    • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Golden 1 Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Kings vs. Magic

    • The Kings record just 1.3 fewer points per game (109.8) than the Magic allow (111.1).
    • Sacramento has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 111.1 points.
    • Orlando has a 5-7 record when giving up fewer than 109.8 points.
    • The Magic put up an average of 100.4 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 112.8 the Kings give up to opponents.
    • When it scores more than 112.8 points, Orlando is 1-2.
    • Sacramento's record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 100.4 points.
    • The Kings are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 20th.
    • The Kings average 10.5 offensive boards per game, more than the Magic by 1.1 rebounds per contest.
    • The Magic are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at eighth.

    Kings Players to Watch

    • De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in points and assists per game, scoring 20.1 points and distributing 5.5 assists.
    • Richaun Holmes is Sacramento's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 9.6 boards in each contest while scoring 14.5 points per game.
    • Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Tyrese Haliburton is Sacramento's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Holmes leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony's points (19.6 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.2 points and adds 2.2 assists per game.
    • Anthony is the top shooter from distance for the Magic, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
    • Franz Wagner (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    8
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Sacramento Kings

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    10:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Tennis
    ATP World Tour

    How to Watch Florianópolis/Maia-ATP Challenger, Early Rounds

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives to the basket between Indiana Hoosiers guard Parker Stewart (45) and forward Race Thompson (right) defends during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Florida Ospreys forward Carter Hendricksen (3) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Florida vs. North Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    22 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Stony Brook Seawolves guard Tykei Greene (4) drives against Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) during the first half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stony Brook vs. Hofstra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    25 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    West Virginia vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Coral Gables, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) dribbles the basketball against Clemson Tigers guard David Collins (13) during the second half at Watsco Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Miami vs. Lipscomb: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Xavier Musketeers guard Colby Jones (3) dribbles past Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Rondel Walker (5) during the second half at Gallagher-Iba Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Xavier vs. Ball State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Portland Trail Blazers vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy