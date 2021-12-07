Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (5-20) will try to break a seven-game road slide when they square off against the Sacramento Kings (10-14) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Kings
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Kings vs. Magic
- The Kings record just 1.3 fewer points per game (109.8) than the Magic allow (111.1).
- Sacramento has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 111.1 points.
- Orlando has a 5-7 record when giving up fewer than 109.8 points.
- The Magic put up an average of 100.4 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 112.8 the Kings give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.8 points, Orlando is 1-2.
- Sacramento's record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 100.4 points.
- The Kings are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 20th.
- The Kings average 10.5 offensive boards per game, more than the Magic by 1.1 rebounds per contest.
- The Magic are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at eighth.
Kings Players to Watch
- De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in points and assists per game, scoring 20.1 points and distributing 5.5 assists.
- Richaun Holmes is Sacramento's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 9.6 boards in each contest while scoring 14.5 points per game.
- Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Tyrese Haliburton is Sacramento's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Holmes leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony's points (19.6 per game) and assists (5.7 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also racks up 13.2 points and adds 2.2 assists per game.
- Anthony is the top shooter from distance for the Magic, hitting 2.6 threes per game.
- Franz Wagner (1.2 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (2.2 blocks per game) is the block leader.
