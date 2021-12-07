Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

Nov 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (5-20) will try to break a seven-game road slide when they square off against the Sacramento Kings (10-14) on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at Golden 1 Center. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Kings

Game Day: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Golden 1 Center

Key Stats for Kings vs. Magic

The Kings record just 1.3 fewer points per game (109.8) than the Magic allow (111.1).

Sacramento has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 111.1 points.

Orlando has a 5-7 record when giving up fewer than 109.8 points.

The Magic put up an average of 100.4 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 112.8 the Kings give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.8 points, Orlando is 1-2.

Sacramento's record is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 100.4 points.

The Kings are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 20th.

The Kings average 10.5 offensive boards per game, more than the Magic by 1.1 rebounds per contest.

The Magic are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at eighth.

Kings Players to Watch

De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings in points and assists per game, scoring 20.1 points and distributing 5.5 assists.

Richaun Holmes is Sacramento's best rebounder, grabbing an average of 9.6 boards in each contest while scoring 14.5 points per game.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Tyrese Haliburton is Sacramento's leader in steals, averaging 1.8 steals per game, while Holmes leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch