The Orlando Magic (20-54) face the Sacramento Kings (26-48) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Kings

Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Kings

The 104.1 points per game the Magic put up are 11.7 fewer points than the Kings give up (115.8).

When Orlando totals more than 115.8 points, it is 6-4.

Sacramento has a 6-4 record when allowing fewer than 104.1 points.

The Kings average only 1.4 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Magic allow their opponents to score (111.9).

Sacramento is 22-15 when it scores more than 111.9 points.

Orlando's record is 18-19 when it gives up fewer than 110.5 points.

The Magic are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Kings allow to opponents.

Orlando is 8-7 when it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.

Sacramento has put together a 20-14 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.8% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony leads the Magic in points and assists per game, scoring 17 points and distributing 5.8 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. leads Orlando in rebounding, grabbing 10.4 boards per game while also scoring 15 points a contest.

Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

The Kings' De'Aaron Fox averages enough points (23.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.

Harrison Barnes' stat line of 5.7 rebounds, 16.8 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.

Barnes is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Kings, hitting 1.9 threes per game.

Fox's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Sacramento on defense.

Magic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/15/2022 Nets L 150-108 Home 3/17/2022 Pistons L 134-120 Home 3/20/2022 Thunder W 90-85 Home 3/22/2022 Warriors W 94-90 Home 3/23/2022 Thunder L 118-102 Away 3/26/2022 Kings - Home 3/28/2022 Cavaliers - Away 3/30/2022 Wizards - Away 4/1/2022 Raptors - Home 4/3/2022 Knicks - Home 4/5/2022 Cavaliers - Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule