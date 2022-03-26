How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (20-54) face the Sacramento Kings (26-48) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Kings
- Game Day: Saturday, March 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
Key Stats for Magic vs. Kings
- The 104.1 points per game the Magic put up are 11.7 fewer points than the Kings give up (115.8).
- When Orlando totals more than 115.8 points, it is 6-4.
- Sacramento has a 6-4 record when allowing fewer than 104.1 points.
- The Kings average only 1.4 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Magic allow their opponents to score (111.9).
- Sacramento is 22-15 when it scores more than 111.9 points.
- Orlando's record is 18-19 when it gives up fewer than 110.5 points.
- The Magic are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Kings allow to opponents.
- Orlando is 8-7 when it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.
- Sacramento has put together a 20-14 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.8% from the field.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony leads the Magic in points and assists per game, scoring 17 points and distributing 5.8 assists.
- Wendell Carter Jr. leads Orlando in rebounding, grabbing 10.4 boards per game while also scoring 15 points a contest.
- Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.
Kings Players to Watch
- The Kings' De'Aaron Fox averages enough points (23.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Harrison Barnes' stat line of 5.7 rebounds, 16.8 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
- Barnes is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Kings, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
- Fox's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Sacramento on defense.
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/15/2022
Nets
L 150-108
Home
3/17/2022
Pistons
L 134-120
Home
3/20/2022
Thunder
W 90-85
Home
3/22/2022
Warriors
W 94-90
Home
3/23/2022
Thunder
L 118-102
Away
3/26/2022
Kings
-
Home
3/28/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
3/30/2022
Wizards
-
Away
4/1/2022
Raptors
-
Home
4/3/2022
Knicks
-
Home
4/5/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
Kings Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/14/2022
Bulls
W 112-103
Home
3/16/2022
Bucks
L 135-126
Home
3/18/2022
Celtics
L 126-97
Home
3/20/2022
Suns
L 127-124
Home
3/23/2022
Pacers
W 110-109
Away
3/26/2022
Magic
-
Away
3/28/2022
Heat
-
Away
3/30/2022
Rockets
-
Away
4/1/2022
Rockets
-
Away
4/3/2022
Warriors
-
Home
4/5/2022
Pelicans
-
Home
How To Watch
March
26
2022
Sacramento Kings at Orlando Magic
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
