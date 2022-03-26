Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 20, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) dribbles next to Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) in the third quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (20-54) face the Sacramento Kings (26-48) on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Kings

Key Stats for Magic vs. Kings

  • The 104.1 points per game the Magic put up are 11.7 fewer points than the Kings give up (115.8).
  • When Orlando totals more than 115.8 points, it is 6-4.
  • Sacramento has a 6-4 record when allowing fewer than 104.1 points.
  • The Kings average only 1.4 fewer points per game (110.5) than the Magic allow their opponents to score (111.9).
  • Sacramento is 22-15 when it scores more than 111.9 points.
  • Orlando's record is 18-19 when it gives up fewer than 110.5 points.
  • The Magic are shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 48.1% the Kings allow to opponents.
  • Orlando is 8-7 when it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.
  • Sacramento has put together a 20-14 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.8% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

  • Cole Anthony leads the Magic in points and assists per game, scoring 17 points and distributing 5.8 assists.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. leads Orlando in rebounding, grabbing 10.4 boards per game while also scoring 15 points a contest.
  • Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 1.7 per contest.

Kings Players to Watch

  • The Kings' De'Aaron Fox averages enough points (23.2 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
  • Harrison Barnes' stat line of 5.7 rebounds, 16.8 points and 2.5 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Sacramento rebounding leaderboard.
  • Barnes is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Kings, hitting 1.9 threes per game.
  • Fox's steals (1.2 steals per game) and blocks (0.4 blocks per game) lead Sacramento on defense.

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/15/2022

Nets

L 150-108

Home

3/17/2022

Pistons

L 134-120

Home

3/20/2022

Thunder

W 90-85

Home

3/22/2022

Warriors

W 94-90

Home

3/23/2022

Thunder

L 118-102

Away

3/26/2022

Kings

-

Home

3/28/2022

Cavaliers

-

Away

3/30/2022

Wizards

-

Away

4/1/2022

Raptors

-

Home

4/3/2022

Knicks

-

Home

4/5/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

Kings Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/14/2022

Bulls

W 112-103

Home

3/16/2022

Bucks

L 135-126

Home

3/18/2022

Celtics

L 126-97

Home

3/20/2022

Suns

L 127-124

Home

3/23/2022

Pacers

W 110-109

Away

3/26/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/28/2022

Heat

-

Away

3/30/2022

Rockets

-

Away

4/1/2022

Rockets

-

Away

4/3/2022

Warriors

-

Home

4/5/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

How To Watch

March
26
2022

Sacramento Kings at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

