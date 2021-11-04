Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 3, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) dribbles around Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first half at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (2-7) will host the San Antonio Spurs (2-6) after losing three home games in a row. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 5, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Spurs

    Key Stats for Magic vs. Spurs

    • The Magic score 101.1 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 110.3 the Spurs allow.
    • Orlando is 1-1 when scoring more than 110.3 points.
    • San Antonio has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 101.1 points.
    • The Spurs' 109.8 points per game are only 0.5 more points than the 109.3 the Magic allow.
    • When it scores more than 109.3 points, San Antonio is 1-3.
    • Orlando is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 109.8 points.
    • This season, the Magic have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.
    • The Spurs' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Magic have given up to their opponents (44.9%).
    • San Antonio has put together a 1-4 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.9% from the field.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony leads the Magic in points and assists per game, scoring 18.7 points and distributing 5.4 assists.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. leads Orlando in rebounding, pulling down 10.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.9 points a contest.
    • Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Magic, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
    • Franz Wagner is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

    Spurs Players to Watch

    • Dejounte Murray racks up 18.3 points and tacks on 8.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 9.7 rebounds, 13.9 points and 2.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
    • Lonnie Walker IV is consistent from three-point range and leads the Spurs with 2.0 made threes per game.
    • Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/27/2021

    Hornets

    L 120-111

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Raptors

    L 110-109

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Pistons

    L 110-103

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 115-97

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Celtics

    L 92-79

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    Spurs Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/26/2021

    Lakers

    L 125-121

    Home

    10/28/2021

    Mavericks

    L 104-99

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Bucks

    W 102-93

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Pacers

    L 131-118

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Mavericks

    L 109-108

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Thunder

    -

    Away

    11/10/2021

    Kings

    -

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    11/14/2021

    Lakers

    -

    Away

    11/16/2021

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    5
    2021

    San Antonio Spurs at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
