Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

The Orlando Magic (2-7) will host the San Antonio Spurs (2-6) after losing three home games in a row. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 5, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Spurs

Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021

Friday, November 5, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Spurs

The Magic score 101.1 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 110.3 the Spurs allow.

Orlando is 1-1 when scoring more than 110.3 points.

San Antonio has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 101.1 points.

The Spurs' 109.8 points per game are only 0.5 more points than the 109.3 the Magic allow.

When it scores more than 109.3 points, San Antonio is 1-3.

Orlando is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 109.8 points.

This season, the Magic have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.

The Spurs' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Magic have given up to their opponents (44.9%).

San Antonio has put together a 1-4 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.9% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

Cole Anthony leads the Magic in points and assists per game, scoring 18.7 points and distributing 5.4 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. leads Orlando in rebounding, pulling down 10.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.9 points a contest.

Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Magic, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Franz Wagner is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.

Spurs Players to Watch

Dejounte Murray racks up 18.3 points and tacks on 8.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards in those statistics.

Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 9.7 rebounds, 13.9 points and 2.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.

Lonnie Walker IV is consistent from three-point range and leads the Spurs with 2.0 made threes per game.

Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Magic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/27/2021 Hornets L 120-111 Home 10/29/2021 Raptors L 110-109 Away 10/30/2021 Pistons L 110-103 Away 11/1/2021 Timberwolves W 115-97 Away 11/3/2021 Celtics L 92-79 Home 11/5/2021 Spurs - Home 11/7/2021 Jazz - Home 11/10/2021 Nets - Home 11/13/2021 Wizards - Home 11/15/2021 Hawks - Away 11/17/2021 Knicks - Away

Spurs Upcoming Schedule