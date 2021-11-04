Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/5/2021

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (2-7) will host the San Antonio Spurs (2-6) after losing three home games in a row. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 5, 2021. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Friday, November 5, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Magic vs. Spurs
- The Magic score 101.1 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 110.3 the Spurs allow.
- Orlando is 1-1 when scoring more than 110.3 points.
- San Antonio has a 2-0 record when allowing fewer than 101.1 points.
- The Spurs' 109.8 points per game are only 0.5 more points than the 109.3 the Magic allow.
- When it scores more than 109.3 points, San Antonio is 1-3.
- Orlando is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 109.8 points.
- This season, the Magic have a 42.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% lower than the 47.4% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.
- The Spurs' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Magic have given up to their opponents (44.9%).
- San Antonio has put together a 1-4 straight up record in games it shoots above 44.9% from the field.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony leads the Magic in points and assists per game, scoring 18.7 points and distributing 5.4 assists.
- Wendell Carter Jr. leads Orlando in rebounding, pulling down 10.2 rebounds per game while also scoring 12.9 points a contest.
- Anthony makes more threes per game than any other member of the Magic, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Franz Wagner is Orlando's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Mohamed Bamba leads them in blocks with 2.0 per contest.
Spurs Players to Watch
- Dejounte Murray racks up 18.3 points and tacks on 8.4 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Spurs' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Jakob Poeltl's stat line of 9.7 rebounds, 13.9 points and 2.6 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the San Antonio rebounding leaderboard.
- Lonnie Walker IV is consistent from three-point range and leads the Spurs with 2.0 made threes per game.
- Murray (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for San Antonio while Poeltl (1.1 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/27/2021
Hornets
L 120-111
Home
10/29/2021
Raptors
L 110-109
Away
10/30/2021
Pistons
L 110-103
Away
11/1/2021
Timberwolves
W 115-97
Away
11/3/2021
Celtics
L 92-79
Home
11/5/2021
Spurs
-
Home
11/7/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/10/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/13/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/15/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/17/2021
Knicks
-
Away
Spurs Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/26/2021
Lakers
L 125-121
Home
10/28/2021
Mavericks
L 104-99
Away
10/30/2021
Bucks
W 102-93
Away
11/1/2021
Pacers
L 131-118
Away
11/3/2021
Mavericks
L 109-108
Home
11/5/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/7/2021
Thunder
-
Away
11/10/2021
Kings
-
Home
11/12/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
11/14/2021
Lakers
-
Away
11/16/2021
Clippers
-
Away