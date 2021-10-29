Publish date:
How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (2-3) take on the Orlando Magic (1-4) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Betting Information for Magic vs. Raptors
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Raptors
-8
206 points
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Magic
- The Raptors record 103.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 115.0 the Magic allow.
- The Magic put up only 1.8 more points per game (100.8) than the Raptors give up (99.0).
- Orlando is 1-1 when it scores more than 99.0 points.
- Toronto is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 100.8 points.
- The Raptors are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 24th.
- The Raptors average 16.2 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Magic by 7.0 rebounds per contest.
- The Magic are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at first.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors scoring leader is OG Anunoby, who averages 19.0 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
- Toronto's leading rebounder is Precious Achiuwa averaging 10.2 boards per game and its best passer is Fred VanVleet and his 8.2 assists per game.
- Anunoby makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
- Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 2.8 steals per game, while Chris Boucher leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- The Magic's Cole Anthony averages enough points (17.0 per game) and assists (5.8 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.4 rebounds, 12.6 points and 1.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
- Anthony knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Jalen Suggs (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.6 per game).
How To Watch
October
29
2021
Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
