    • October 29, 2021
    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Oct 25, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks to pass between Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) and guard Gary Harris (14) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (2-3) take on the Orlando Magic (1-4) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Raptors

    Betting Information for Magic vs. Raptors

    Raptors vs Magic Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Raptors

    -8

    206 points

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Magic

    • The Raptors record 103.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 115.0 the Magic allow.
    • The Magic put up only 1.8 more points per game (100.8) than the Raptors give up (99.0).
    • Orlando is 1-1 when it scores more than 99.0 points.
    • Toronto is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 100.8 points.
    • The Raptors are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 24th.
    • The Raptors average 16.2 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Magic by 7.0 rebounds per contest.
    • The Magic are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at first.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • The Raptors scoring leader is OG Anunoby, who averages 19.0 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.
    • Toronto's leading rebounder is Precious Achiuwa averaging 10.2 boards per game and its best passer is Fred VanVleet and his 8.2 assists per game.
    • Anunoby makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.
    • Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 2.8 steals per game, while Chris Boucher leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • The Magic's Cole Anthony averages enough points (17.0 per game) and assists (5.8 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr.'s stat line of 9.4 rebounds, 12.6 points and 1.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Orlando rebounding leaderboard.
    • Anthony knocks down 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Jalen Suggs (1.2 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (1.6 per game).

    How To Watch

    October
    29
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

