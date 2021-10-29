Oct 25, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) looks to pass between Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) and guard Gary Harris (14) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (2-3) take on the Orlando Magic (1-4) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Raptors

Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021

Friday, October 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Magic vs. Raptors

Favorite Spread Total Raptors -8 206 points

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Magic

The Raptors record 103.8 points per game, 11.2 fewer points than the 115.0 the Magic allow.

The Magic put up only 1.8 more points per game (100.8) than the Raptors give up (99.0).

Orlando is 1-1 when it scores more than 99.0 points.

Toronto is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 100.8 points.

The Raptors are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Magic rank 24th.

The Raptors average 16.2 offensive boards per game, outgaining the Magic by 7.0 rebounds per contest.

The Magic are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at first.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors scoring leader is OG Anunoby, who averages 19.0 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists.

Toronto's leading rebounder is Precious Achiuwa averaging 10.2 boards per game and its best passer is Fred VanVleet and his 8.2 assists per game.

Anunoby makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.0 per contest.

Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 2.8 steals per game, while Chris Boucher leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch