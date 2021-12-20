Publish date:
How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Toronto Raptors (14-15) will look to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (6-25) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Magic
- The 106.4 points per game the Raptors score are the same as the Magic allow.
- When Toronto scores more than 111.3 points, it is 7-3.
- Orlando has a 6-8 record when giving up fewer than 106.4 points.
- The Magic's 101.4 points per game are just 3.8 fewer points than the 105.2 the Raptors allow to opponents.
- Orlando is 4-7 when it scores more than 105.2 points.
- Toronto has a 10-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.4 points.
- The Magic are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 19th.
- The Raptors pull down an average of 13 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Magic by 3.0 rebounds per contest.
- The Magic are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at first.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who puts up 20.1 points per game to go with 6.7 assists.
- Scottie Barnes leads Toronto in rebounding, grabbing 8.3 boards per game while also scoring 15.6 points a contest.
- VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest.
- Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Barnes leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony's points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.6 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.
- Anthony is dependable from three-point range and leads the Magic with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.2 per game).
How To Watch
Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
