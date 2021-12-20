Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) react after Barnes misses the potential game-winning shot during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (14-15) will look to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (6-25) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Raptors

Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021

Monday, December 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Magic

The 106.4 points per game the Raptors score are the same as the Magic allow.

When Toronto scores more than 111.3 points, it is 7-3.

Orlando has a 6-8 record when giving up fewer than 106.4 points.

The Magic's 101.4 points per game are just 3.8 fewer points than the 105.2 the Raptors allow to opponents.

Orlando is 4-7 when it scores more than 105.2 points.

Toronto has a 10-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.4 points.

The Magic are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 19th.

The Raptors pull down an average of 13 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Magic by 3.0 rebounds per contest.

The Magic are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at first.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who puts up 20.1 points per game to go with 6.7 assists.

Scottie Barnes leads Toronto in rebounding, grabbing 8.3 boards per game while also scoring 15.6 points a contest.

VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest.

Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Barnes leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch