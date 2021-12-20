Skip to main content
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) react after Barnes misses the potential game-winning shot during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors (14-15) will look to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the Orlando Magic (6-25) on Monday, December 20, 2021 at Scotiabank Arena. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Raptors

    • Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Scotiabank Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Raptors vs. Magic

    • The 106.4 points per game the Raptors score are the same as the Magic allow.
    • When Toronto scores more than 111.3 points, it is 7-3.
    • Orlando has a 6-8 record when giving up fewer than 106.4 points.
    • The Magic's 101.4 points per game are just 3.8 fewer points than the 105.2 the Raptors allow to opponents.
    • Orlando is 4-7 when it scores more than 105.2 points.
    • Toronto has a 10-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 101.4 points.
    • The Magic are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at 19th.
    • The Raptors pull down an average of 13 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Magic by 3.0 rebounds per contest.
    • The Magic are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at first.

    Raptors Players to Watch

    • The Raptors leader in points and assists is Fred VanVleet, who puts up 20.1 points per game to go with 6.7 assists.
    • Scottie Barnes leads Toronto in rebounding, grabbing 8.3 boards per game while also scoring 15.6 points a contest.
    • VanVleet makes more threes per game than any other member of the Raptors, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.4 per contest.
    • Gary Trent Jr. is Toronto's leader in steals, averaging 2.2 steals per game, while Barnes leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • Cole Anthony's points (19.9 per game) and assists (5.6 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 9.9 rebounds per game. He also racks up 12.6 points and adds 2.5 assists per game.
    • Anthony is dependable from three-point range and leads the Magic with 2.8 made threes per game.
    • Orlando's leader in steals is Franz Wagner (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mohamed Bamba (2.2 per game).

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

