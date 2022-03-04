Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (15-48) will visit the Toronto Raptors (34-27) after losing three straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 4, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Raptors vs. Magic
- The Raptors average 108.7 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 112.0 the Magic give up.
- Toronto is 20-3 when scoring more than 112.0 points.
- When Orlando allows fewer than 108.7 points, it is 12-15.
- The Magic score just 3.4 fewer points per game (104.0) than the Raptors allow (107.4).
- Orlando has put together an 11-16 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.
- Toronto is 17-7 when it gives up fewer than 104.0 points.
- The Raptors are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 23rd.
- The Raptors average 13.1 offensive boards per game, more than the Magic by 4.0 rebounds per contest.
- The Magic are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.
Raptors Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 21.4 points and dishes out 6.9 assists per game.
- Pascal Siakam is Toronto's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.3 boards in each contest while scoring 20.7 points per game.
- The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 4.0 threes per game.
- Gary Trent Jr. and Chris Boucher lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Boucher in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Magic Players to Watch
- Cole Anthony's points (17.4 per game) and assists (5.8 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Magic's leaderboards.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is at the top of the Orlando rebounding leaderboard with 10.4 rebounds per game. He also scores 14.3 points and tacks on 2.7 assists per game.
- Anthony hits 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Magic.
- Chuma Okeke (1.5 steals per game) is the steal leader for Orlando while Mohamed Bamba (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
March
4
2022
Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)