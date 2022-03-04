Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/4/2022

Feb 28, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) shoots the ball in the third quarter guarded by Indiana Pacers center Goga Bitadze (88) at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (15-48) will visit the Toronto Raptors (34-27) after losing three straight road games. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 4, 2022. Keep reading for more details on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Raptors

Game Day: Friday, March 4, 2022

Friday, March 4, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Key Stats for Raptors vs. Magic

The Raptors average 108.7 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 112.0 the Magic give up.

Toronto is 20-3 when scoring more than 112.0 points.

When Orlando allows fewer than 108.7 points, it is 12-15.

The Magic score just 3.4 fewer points per game (104.0) than the Raptors allow (107.4).

Orlando has put together an 11-16 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.

Toronto is 17-7 when it gives up fewer than 104.0 points.

The Raptors are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Magic sit at 23rd.

The Raptors average 13.1 offensive boards per game, more than the Magic by 4.0 rebounds per contest.

The Magic are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

Raptors Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Raptors is Fred VanVleet, who scores 21.4 points and dishes out 6.9 assists per game.

Pascal Siakam is Toronto's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 8.3 boards in each contest while scoring 20.7 points per game.

The Raptors get the most three-point shooting production out of VanVleet, who knocks down 4.0 threes per game.

Gary Trent Jr. and Chris Boucher lead Toronto on the defensive end, with Trent leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Boucher in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Magic Players to Watch