Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

The Toronto Raptors (43-32) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (20-56) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Amway Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Raptors

Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022

Friday, April 1, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Key Stats for Magic vs. Raptors

The 104.1 points per game the Magic record are the same as the Raptors allow.

When Orlando totals more than 107.1 points, it is 13-21.

Toronto is 26-11 when giving up fewer than 104.1 points.

The Raptors put up an average of 109.1 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 111.9 the Magic allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.9 points, Toronto is 28-4.

Orlando's record is 17-17 when it allows fewer than 109.1 points.

The Magic make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

In games Orlando shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 11-10 overall.

The Raptors' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Magic have given up to their opponents.

This season, Toronto has a 23-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

The Magic leader in points and assists is Cole Anthony, who puts up 16.5 points per game along with 5.7 assists.

Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.5 boards in each contest while scoring 15.0 points per game.

Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

The Raptors' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pascal Siakam with 22.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Fred VanVleet dishes out more assists than any other Toronto teammate with 6.6 per game. He also scores 20.1 points and grabs 4.5 rebounds per game.

VanVleet knocks down 3.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.

Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 0.9 per game.

Magic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/22/2022 Warriors W 94-90 Home 3/23/2022 Thunder L 118-102 Away 3/26/2022 Kings L 114-110 Home 3/28/2022 Cavaliers L 107-101 Away 3/30/2022 Wizards L 127-110 Away 4/1/2022 Raptors - Home 4/3/2022 Knicks - Home 4/5/2022 Cavaliers - Home 4/7/2022 Hornets - Away 4/10/2022 Heat - Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule