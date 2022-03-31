Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) drives beside Cleveland Cavaliers center Moses Brown (6) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) drives beside Cleveland Cavaliers center Moses Brown (6) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors (43-32) will try to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (20-56) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 1, 2022 at Amway Center. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Raptors

Key Stats for Magic vs. Raptors

  • The 104.1 points per game the Magic record are the same as the Raptors allow.
  • When Orlando totals more than 107.1 points, it is 13-21.
  • Toronto is 26-11 when giving up fewer than 104.1 points.
  • The Raptors put up an average of 109.1 points per game, just 2.8 fewer points than the 111.9 the Magic allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.9 points, Toronto is 28-4.
  • Orlando's record is 17-17 when it allows fewer than 109.1 points.
  • The Magic make 43.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points lower than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
  • In games Orlando shoots higher than 46.2% from the field, it is 11-10 overall.
  • The Raptors' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Magic have given up to their opponents.
  • This season, Toronto has a 23-7 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.7% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

  • The Magic leader in points and assists is Cole Anthony, who puts up 16.5 points per game along with 5.7 assists.
  • Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 10.5 boards in each contest while scoring 15.0 points per game.
  • Anthony leads the Magic in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Chuma Okeke and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Okeke leading the team in steals averaging 1.4 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 1.6 per contest.

Raptors Players to Watch

  • The Raptors' leader in scoring and rebounding is Pascal Siakam with 22.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Fred VanVleet dishes out more assists than any other Toronto teammate with 6.6 per game. He also scores 20.1 points and grabs 4.5 rebounds per game.
  • VanVleet knocks down 3.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Raptors.
  • Toronto's leader in steals is Gary Trent Jr. with 1.8 per game, and its leader in blocks is Chris Boucher with 0.9 per game.

Magic Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/22/2022

Warriors

W 94-90

Home

3/23/2022

Thunder

L 118-102

Away

3/26/2022

Kings

L 114-110

Home

3/28/2022

Cavaliers

L 107-101

Away

3/30/2022

Wizards

L 127-110

Away

4/1/2022

Raptors

-

Home

4/3/2022

Knicks

-

Home

4/5/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

4/7/2022

Hornets

-

Away

4/10/2022

Heat

-

Home

Raptors Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/21/2022

Bulls

L 113-99

Away

3/24/2022

Cavaliers

W 117-104

Home

3/26/2022

Pacers

W 131-91

Home

3/28/2022

Celtics

W 115-112

Home

3/30/2022

Timberwolves

W 125-102

Home

4/1/2022

Magic

-

Away

4/3/2022

Heat

-

Home

4/5/2022

Hawks

-

Home

4/7/2022

76ers

-

Home

4/8/2022

Rockets

-

Home

4/10/2022

Knicks

-

Away

How To Watch

April
1
2022

Toronto Raptors at Orlando Magic

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff23 minutes ago
Mar 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) passes around Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) shoots the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves guards Patrick Beverley (22) and Anthony Edwards (1) and center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) defend in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) reach for a loose ball in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Dallas Mavericks vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Mar 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) drives beside Cleveland Cavaliers center Moses Brown (6) in the third quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 30, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) reacts after shooting over Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony (50) pin front of the bench during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2022; Bridgeport, CT, USA; The UConn Huskies celebrate their win over the NC State Wolfpack in double overtime in the Bridgeport regional finals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at Webster Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Stanford vs. UConn: Women's NCAA Tournament round 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Mar 28, 2022; Wichita, KS, USA; Louisville Cardinals celebrate with the updated bracket after the game against the Michigan Wolverines in the Wichita regional finals of the women's college basketball NCAA Tournament at INTRUST Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

South Carolina vs. Louisville: Women's NCAA Tournament round 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy