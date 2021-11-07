Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Orlando Magic (2-8) will host the Utah Jazz (7-2) after losing four straight home games. The contest tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Magic vs. Jazz
- Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Amway Center
Key Stats for Magic vs. Jazz
- The Magic score 99.9 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 102.1 the Jazz allow.
- Orlando is 2-3 when scoring more than 102.1 points.
- Utah is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 99.9 points.
- The Jazz's 113.0 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 108.6 the Magic allow to opponents.
- Utah is 5-1 when it scores more than 108.6 points.
- Orlando has a 2-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.0 points.
- This season, the Magic have a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Jazz's opponents have knocked down.
- In games Orlando shoots higher than 43.1% from the field, it is 1-3 overall.
- Utah has compiled a 4-1 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.
Magic Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Magic is Cole Anthony, who scores 18.9 points and distributes 5.5 assists per game.
- Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.2 boards in each contest while scoring 12.9 points per game.
- The Magic get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
- Franz Wagner and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Wagner leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Donovan Mitchell's points (26.4 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Jazz's leaderboards.
- Rudy Gobert's stat line of 16.2 rebounds, 14.6 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Utah rebounding leaderboard.
- Mitchell is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Jazz, hitting 3.4 threes per game.
- Royce O'Neale (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Gobert (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Magic Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/29/2021
Raptors
L 110-109
Away
10/30/2021
Pistons
L 110-103
Away
11/1/2021
Timberwolves
W 115-97
Away
11/3/2021
Celtics
L 92-79
Home
11/5/2021
Spurs
L 102-89
Home
11/7/2021
Jazz
-
Home
11/10/2021
Nets
-
Home
11/13/2021
Wizards
-
Home
11/15/2021
Hawks
-
Away
11/17/2021
Knicks
-
Away
11/19/2021
Nets
-
Away
Jazz Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
10/30/2021
Bulls
L 107-99
Away
10/31/2021
Bucks
W 107-95
Away
11/2/2021
Kings
W 119-113
Home
11/4/2021
Hawks
W 116-98
Away
11/6/2021
Heat
L 118-115
Away
11/7/2021
Magic
-
Away
11/9/2021
Hawks
-
Home
11/11/2021
Pacers
-
Home
11/13/2021
Heat
-
Home
11/16/2021
76ers
-
Home
11/18/2021
Raptors
-
Home