Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

    • November 7, 2021
    How to Watch Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 3, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA;Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) defends Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    The Orlando Magic (2-8) will host the Utah Jazz (7-2) after losing four straight home games. The contest tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Magic vs. Jazz

    Key Stats for Magic vs. Jazz

    • The Magic score 99.9 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 102.1 the Jazz allow.
    • Orlando is 2-3 when scoring more than 102.1 points.
    • Utah is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 99.9 points.
    • The Jazz's 113.0 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 108.6 the Magic allow to opponents.
    • Utah is 5-1 when it scores more than 108.6 points.
    • Orlando has a 2-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.0 points.
    • This season, the Magic have a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Jazz's opponents have knocked down.
    • In games Orlando shoots higher than 43.1% from the field, it is 1-3 overall.
    • Utah has compiled a 4-1 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

    Magic Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Magic is Cole Anthony, who scores 18.9 points and distributes 5.5 assists per game.
    • Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.2 boards in each contest while scoring 12.9 points per game.
    • The Magic get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony, who makes 3.1 threes per game.
    • Franz Wagner and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Wagner leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

    Jazz Players to Watch

    • Donovan Mitchell's points (26.4 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Jazz's leaderboards.
    • Rudy Gobert's stat line of 16.2 rebounds, 14.6 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Utah rebounding leaderboard.
    • Mitchell is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Jazz, hitting 3.4 threes per game.
    • Royce O'Neale (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Gobert (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Magic Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/29/2021

    Raptors

    L 110-109

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Pistons

    L 110-103

    Away

    11/1/2021

    Timberwolves

    W 115-97

    Away

    11/3/2021

    Celtics

    L 92-79

    Home

    11/5/2021

    Spurs

    L 102-89

    Home

    11/7/2021

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    11/10/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Away

    11/17/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Nets

    -

    Away

    Jazz Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    10/30/2021

    Bulls

    L 107-99

    Away

    10/31/2021

    Bucks

    W 107-95

    Away

    11/2/2021

    Kings

    W 119-113

    Home

    11/4/2021

    Hawks

    W 116-98

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Heat

    L 118-115

    Away

    11/7/2021

    Magic

    -

    Away

    11/9/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Raptors

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    7
    2021

    Utah Jazz at Orlando Magic

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    6:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

