Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/7/2021

Nov 3, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA;Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) defends Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the second quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Orlando Magic (2-8) will host the Utah Jazz (7-2) after losing four straight home games. The contest tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Below, we give you all the details you need on how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Magic vs. Jazz

Game Day: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Sunday, November 7, 2021 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Magic vs. Jazz

The Magic score 99.9 points per game, only 2.2 fewer points than the 102.1 the Jazz allow.

Orlando is 2-3 when scoring more than 102.1 points.

Utah is 4-0 when giving up fewer than 99.9 points.

The Jazz's 113.0 points per game are just 4.4 more points than the 108.6 the Magic allow to opponents.

Utah is 5-1 when it scores more than 108.6 points.

Orlando has a 2-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 113.0 points.

This season, the Magic have a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Jazz's opponents have knocked down.

In games Orlando shoots higher than 43.1% from the field, it is 1-3 overall.

Utah has compiled a 4-1 straight up record in games it shoots better than 44.8% from the field.

Magic Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Magic is Cole Anthony, who scores 18.9 points and distributes 5.5 assists per game.

Wendell Carter Jr. is Orlando's best rebounder, hauling in an average of 10.2 boards in each contest while scoring 12.9 points per game.

The Magic get the most three-point shooting production out of Anthony, who makes 3.1 threes per game.

Franz Wagner and Mohamed Bamba lead Orlando on the defensive end, with Wagner leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Bamba in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Jazz Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell's points (26.4 per game) and assists (5.1 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Jazz's leaderboards.

Rudy Gobert's stat line of 16.2 rebounds, 14.6 points and 1.1 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Utah rebounding leaderboard.

Mitchell is the top shooter from the three-point line for the Jazz, hitting 3.4 threes per game.

Royce O'Neale (1.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Utah while Gobert (1.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Magic Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 10/29/2021 Raptors L 110-109 Away 10/30/2021 Pistons L 110-103 Away 11/1/2021 Timberwolves W 115-97 Away 11/3/2021 Celtics L 92-79 Home 11/5/2021 Spurs L 102-89 Home 11/7/2021 Jazz - Home 11/10/2021 Nets - Home 11/13/2021 Wizards - Home 11/15/2021 Hawks - Away 11/17/2021 Knicks - Away 11/19/2021 Nets - Away

Jazz Upcoming Schedule