How to Watch Magic at Hawks

    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Wednesday night, the Hawks will host the Magic in an Eastern Conference showdown.
    After a wildly successful 2020-21 campaign, the Hawks have struggled this season. However, they’ve got a game they’ll be heavy favorites in today against the Magic.

    Additionally, the Hawks will be at home when they host the Magic in this matchup.

    How to Watch Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 22, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NBA TV

    Live Stream: You can stream Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Magic are currently 6-25, which is the second-worst record in the NBA. With just two wins in its last 10 games, Orlando is projected to once again be a bottom-five team this season.

    With that in mind, the Magic have a ton of young talent that makes them a promising team for the future. Cole Anthony has led the team with 19.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game, while Franz Wagner has been one of the best rookies in this class, producing 14.5 points (second on the team) and 4.7 rebounds per contest.

    After making the Eastern Conference Finals last season, Atlanta is just 14-15 to this point in the 2021-22 season. The Hawks have lost six of their last 10 games.

    Being at home in this matchup will be key for the Hawks, as they have a winning record in Atlanta this season. Trae Young is once again leading the team statistically, producing 27.3 points and 9.3 assists per game while shooting 37.7% from deep. However, it’s a balanced scoring attack for Atlanta with nine players averaging at least 9.5 points per game.

    Young has been one of the best players in the entire NBA this season, proving to be one of the best scorers and passers in the league.

