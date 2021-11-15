How to Watch Magic at Hawks

Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Orlando Magic visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks after a big win against the defending champs.
    Author:

    Maybe many expected this to be a difficult year for the rebuilding Orlando Magic. But this was supposed to be a breakout season for Atlanta. The Magic picked fifth in this year's draft and picked March Madness hero Jalen Suggs to bring some invigorating shooting presence to their lineup. He has been a solid playmaker on this young squad and will likely be a strong NBA talent with the time to develop which they have in Orlando. 

    How to Watch Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass

    Live stream Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    He will be a game-time decision in this game against the Hawks though as he sustained an ankle injury in their last game against the Washington Wizards. They'll need him and more if they are going to beat Atlanta even though the Hawks are struggling. The Magic have three wins on the year as they'll need more scoring to get out of the cellar of the East.  

    The Hawks are only two games ahead of the Magic so this should be a close game. After making a great run all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals with an underdog chip on their shoulder, everyone is watching them now. It has led to a slow start but they got a ray of hope in their last game as they beat the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in their last game. Beat would be an understatement as they dominated 120-100 as Trae Young absolutely went off scoring 42 points. Maybe this will be an inflection point on Atlanta's season as they will continue to rely on Young's hot hand against the Magic.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 14, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) is defended by Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala (11) in the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Hawks

    2 minutes ago
    Tampa Bay Lightning
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Lightning

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 20, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) defends Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pelicans at Wizards

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Josh Jackson (20) and forward Jerami Grant (9) watch a rebound alongside Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. (4) in the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Pistons

    32 minutes ago
    Nov 10, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (16) drives beside Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Celtics at Cavaliers

    32 minutes ago
    Oct 22, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is congratulated by New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier (13) during the second half at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Knicks

    32 minutes ago
    Mar 7, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Myreon Jones (0) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins guard Aaron Wiggins (2) defends during the first half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Penn State at UMass

    32 minutes ago
    LSU Tigers
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Liberty at LSU

    32 minutes ago
    Bryant Basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Bryant at Clemson

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy