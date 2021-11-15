How to Watch Magic at Hawks

Maybe many expected this to be a difficult year for the rebuilding Orlando Magic. But this was supposed to be a breakout season for Atlanta. The Magic picked fifth in this year's draft and picked March Madness hero Jalen Suggs to bring some invigorating shooting presence to their lineup. He has been a solid playmaker on this young squad and will likely be a strong NBA talent with the time to develop which they have in Orlando.

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks Today:

Game Date: Nov. 15, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass

He will be a game-time decision in this game against the Hawks though as he sustained an ankle injury in their last game against the Washington Wizards. They'll need him and more if they are going to beat Atlanta even though the Hawks are struggling. The Magic have three wins on the year as they'll need more scoring to get out of the cellar of the East.

The Hawks are only two games ahead of the Magic so this should be a close game. After making a great run all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals with an underdog chip on their shoulder, everyone is watching them now. It has led to a slow start but they got a ray of hope in their last game as they beat the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in their last game. Beat would be an understatement as they dominated 120-100 as Trae Young absolutely went off scoring 42 points. Maybe this will be an inflection point on Atlanta's season as they will continue to rely on Young's hot hand against the Magic.

