How to Watch Magic at Celtics

    January 2, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Magic look to even the season series against the Celtics and start 2022 on the right foot.
    Author:

    The Magic (7-29) enter today with the most losses in the NBA this season. If Orlando drops another game it would be the first team to 30 losses this season. 

    The Magic have lost four in a row but have started to play better. This is their second meeting with the Celtics (17-19), who won very early in the season by 13 points and shut down the Magic offense to their lowest point total of the year so far.

    How to Watch Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics Today:

    Game Date: Jan. 2, 2022

    Game Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Boston

    Live Stream Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Celtics are coming off a huge 123-98 win over the Suns to end 2021. Seven players scored in double-figures.

    In their first game back on Nov. 3, the Magic were smothered on defense to the tune of 14 turnovers and only 15 assists on 27 field goals.

    For the Celtics, they are trying to inch back to .500 on the season and give themselves a chance in the Atlantic Division.

    This season the Celtics have been two games over .500 only three times for a collective eight days. Recently they have struggled, going 4-8 in their last 12 games. The numbers do not suggest the Celtics are a bad team. In fact, they have the No. 15 scoring offense and the No. 12 scoring defense.

    With New York struggling and Philadelphia not pulling away in second place in the division, the Celtics need to win these games to have a chance this season.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    January
    2
    2022

    Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Boston
    Time
    6:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
