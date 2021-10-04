October 4, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch the Orlando Magic vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Magic and Celtics kick off their respective preseason campaigns on Monday night.
Author:

The Magic might have hit the jackpot in the 2021 NBA Draft when Jalen Suggs fell in their lap. He was projected to go in the top three or four picks before felling to Orlando at No. 5 overall. Everything is fresh for the Magic this season, as they have a new head coach in Jamahl Mosley, a new star guard to build around, a new attitude and new energy. That can also be said for the Celtics, who have new leadership, a new head coach in Ime Udoka and a freshness to their roster. 

How to Watch Magic vs. Celtics:

Game Date: Oct. 4, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Boston

Watch the Magic vs Celtics online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Celtics have two of the best young wings in the NBA and are looking to compete in a very competitive Eastern Conference.

Per DraftKings, the Celtics over/under this season is 46.5, tied for 5th best in the East. Jayson Tatum has the 18th best odds for MVP (+3000), same as Paul George and Donovan Mitchell.

Tatum has an All-Star running mate in Jaylen Brown with some fresh faces in Josh Richardson and Dennis Schroder to take some of the offensive pressure off. They are thin up front and in the paint, but the versatility of Tatum and Brown, with the all-defensive toughness of Marcus Smart, should push the Celtics to the playoffs for the eighth straight season.

The Magic are not thinking about the playoffs. They are thinking about developing their gaggle of guards to see who can help them contend for the playoffs soon.

This preseason and tonight we should see a lot of Suggs, Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz and R.J. Hampton. Sprinkle in veterans Terrence Ross, Gary Harris and E’Twaun Moore and this is a deep Magic team on the perimeter, not something they have had in nearly a decade.

The Magic’s over/under is just 22.5, good for worst in the NBA. However, if they develop things correctly and the coach is a hit, that will only propel them to a brighter future despite this season's results.

Regional restrictions may apply.

