How to Watch Magic at Nets

On Saturday night, an Eastern Conference showdown will take place in Brooklyn between the Nets and Magic.

In this Eastern Conference matchup, one of the best teams in the conference will take on one of the worst. To this point, the Nets sit at the very top of the East standings while the Magic are second to last.

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

With just five wins on the season, the Magic have the second-worst record in the entire NBA. They've lost seven straight games and nine of their last 10.

Orlando has some talent, but the prospects are still young and inexperienced. It appears the Magic are headed in the right direction in their rebuild but are still a few years away from being a playoff team.

The Nets are headlined by a superstar duo of Kevin Durant and James Harden, though they'll be without both when facing Orlando because the two entered the NBA's health and safety protocol. The Nets currently have nine players in protocols, including Kyrie Irving who was being brought back in as a part-time player for all games outside New York.

Brooklyn is currently 10-5 this season at home, which is a huge reason it holds the top seed in the Eastern Conference. With an overall record of 21-8, the Nets are on a four-game winning streak and look like a real title contender despite not having their third superstar.

Both teams will be fairly shorthanded in this matchup, meaning anything could happen.

