How to Watch Magic at Nets

The Magic travels to Brooklyn to take on the Nets in what could end up being one of the most entertaining games of the evening.

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets Today:

Game Date: Nov. 19th, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Coming into this game, the Magic are just 4-11, but they have a lot of young talent they are developing. In their last game, Orlando defeated the Knicks by a final score of 104-98. They were led by veteran wing Terrence Ross, who scored 19 points off the bench in the big win.

On the other side of the floor, the Nets are 11-5 and are looking like legitimate contenders once again in the Eastern Conference. Last time out, they defeated the Cavaliers. Brooklyn saw James Harden lead the way in that win with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

While the Nets are heavily favored to win this game, the Magic have been a team that can compete. They have young talent, but guys that can score and defend. Fans should try to tune in to this matchup and they might just see an upset.

