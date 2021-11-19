How to Watch Magic at Nets

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Magic are set to travel to Brooklyn to take on the Nets in a Friday night NBA matchup.
    Author:

    The Magic travels to Brooklyn to take on the Nets in what could end up being one of the most entertaining games of the evening.

    How to Watch Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets Today:

    Game Date: Nov. 19th, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 4

    Live stream the Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this game, the Magic are just 4-11, but they have a lot of young talent they are developing. In their last game, Orlando defeated the Knicks by a final score of 104-98. They were led by veteran wing Terrence Ross, who scored 19 points off the bench in the big win.

    On the other side of the floor, the Nets are 11-5 and are looking like legitimate contenders once again in the Eastern Conference. Last time out, they defeated the Cavaliers. Brooklyn saw James Harden lead the way in that win with 27 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

    While the Nets are heavily favored to win this game, the Magic have been a team that can compete. They have young talent, but guys that can score and defend. Fans should try to tune in to this matchup and they might just see an upset.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 4
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives around Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) during the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Nets

    1 minute ago
    Nov 2, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks for a basket in front of Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Lakers at Celtics

    1 minute ago
    Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry
    NBA

    How to Watch Warriors at Pistons

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17135024
    NBA

    How to Watch Pacers at Hornets

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 2, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels guard Jarkel Joiner (24) reacts during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Elon

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Mason Patriots forward Josh Oduro (13) dribbles as Maryland Terrapins forward Julian Reese (10) defends during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch George Mason at James Madison

    31 minutes ago
    USATSI_17143363
    College Basketball

    How to Watch UMass Lowell at George Washington

    31 minutes ago
    Volleyball
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch Michigan at Purdue

    31 minutes ago
    Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Coppin State at Virginia

    31 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy