How to Watch Magic vs. Bulls

The Magic head to Chicago on Tuesday night looking to pull off another upset of the Bulls and get their third straight win.

The Magic have not had a very good season this year, but they are playing their best basketball of the year winning three of four, including a big 114-95 win over the Bulls on Jan. 23.

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Feb. 1, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Live Stream Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That win was a shocking outcome as they had lost 14 of 15 coming into that game. The win put some life into Orlando as it has now won two in a row for just the second time this season.

The Magic are now just 11-40, but are feeling as confident as they have all year and look to upset the Bulls again on Tuesday night.

The Bulls have won three of four since that loss and are now 31-18 and just 0.5 games back of the Heat in the Eastern Conference.

Chicago is back to playing good basketball again after it went through a slump where it won just two games over a nine game stretch.

The Bulls had luckily built up a big enough lead in the Central Division, but they can't afford to slip much more if they want to stay near the top of the conference.

Regional restrictions may apply.