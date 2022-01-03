How to Watch Magic at Bulls

The Magic are set to travel to Chicago to take on the Bulls on Monday night.

Even with COVID-19 cases increasing around the NBA, the league has continued pushing forward, and the Monday schedule is packed with great games for fans to watch. One intriguing matchup will feature the Magic traveling to Chicago to take on the Bulls.

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls Today:

Game Date: Jan. 3, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream the Orlando Magic at Chicago Bulls game on fuboTV:

The Magic have gone just 7–30 so far this season and look like they are headed toward another high draft pick. Orlando has a lot of talent on the roster, although Jalen Suggs has missed quite a bit of time due to injury. Despite his injury, the Magic have to feel good about the roster they are starting to build for the future.

On the other side, the Bulls are looking like legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference. They hold a 24–10 record coming into this game. Chicago is fresh off a hard-fought 120–119 victory over the Wizards in its last game.

While the Bulls are heavily favored to win this game, the Magic aren't a team to take lightly. Orlando has pulled off a few upsets this season already.

