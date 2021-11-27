How to Watch Magic at Cavaliers

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    How to Watch Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Cavaliers have dropped five games in a row without their star rookie Evan Mobley. On Saturday, they face the Magic with Mobley likely to return.
    The young Cavaliers (9–10) showed well early in the season, then the injury bug began to bite. They have fallen under .500, but with the Magic (4–15) on the schedule today, they will look to get back on track.

    How to Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers today:

    Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

    Watch Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Through 19 games this season, the only player the Cavaliers have had healthy every game has been new addition, Ricky Rubio. He has been a stabilizing force, averaging 15.1 points, 6.2 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game.

    The biggest impact has been the loss of Evan Mobley, as since he went down, Cleveland has lost four straight games. He could return tonight.

    For the Magic, the season has also been about their rookies.

    Rookie Jalen Suggs has taken some time to assimilate to the NBA game and is not fully there yet. He is averaging 12.1 points, 3.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds. His fellow rookie Franz Wagner has looked better but in a smaller role. He is averaging 12.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

    The Magic have a lot of good pieces but no clear direction, while the Cavaliers cannot seem to get all their pieces on the court together.

    How To Watch

    November
    27
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 5
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
