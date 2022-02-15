How to Watch Magic vs. Nuggets

The Magic finish their four-game road trip on Monday night when they travel to Denver to take on the Nuggets.

The Magic head to Denver Monday night looking to snap a two-game losing streak. They beat the Trail Blazers in the first game of their road trip, but have since lost to both the Jazz and the Suns.

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Denver Nuggets Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Live Stream Orlando Magic at Denver Nuggets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Orlando will head home after the game for a four-game road trip, but first it will look to take down the Nuggets for the second time this year.

The two teams met back on Dec. 1 when the Magic won 108-103. That win was their only win in a 15-game stretch and was a bad loss for the Nuggets.

Monday night the Nuggets will look to get revenge for that upset loss as they return home after a big 110-109 win at Toronto on Saturday. The win was their third in the last four games and has Denver a 31-25 record and is in sixth place in the Western Conference.

The Nuggets are currently two games up on the Timberwolves for the sixth spot. Staying in the top six keeps Denver out of the four team play-in tournament, which is huge for the Nuggets.

Regional restrictions may apply.