How to Watch Magic at Pistons

No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham is expected to make his debut Saturday for Detroit when the Pistons host the Magic.

The Magic (1–5) and the Pistons (0–4) both have struggled to start this season heading into their meeting Saturday. Orlando ranks 13th and Detroit 15th in the Eastern Conference standings.

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons Today:

Game Date: Oct. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

The Pistons will look for that elusive first win Saturday with No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham expected to make his debut after missing the start of the season with a sprained ankle.

Cunningham's presence would take pressure off of the team's scoring duo of Saddiq Bey and Jerami Grant, perhaps drawing enough attention away for both players to get some easier looks. The two are both shooting just 30.8% from three-point range on the year.

Orlando has a win this season, as it defeated the Knicks earlier in the month, but the Magic have lost three in a row since.

This has become a young team after various trades over the past few seasons have sent veteran talent elsewhere. Rookie Franz Wagner leads the Magic in minutes, while second-year guard Cole Anthony is the team's scoring leader. The oldest player in the team's starting five is 23-year-old Mo Bamba, while Terrence Ross provides a veteran presence off the bench.

