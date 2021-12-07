How to Watch Magic at Warriors

In Monday night NBA action, the Magic will hit the road to take on the Warriors.

The Magic and the Warriors are set to square off in what should be a very intriguing Monday night NBA matchup. While Golden State is widely favored to win this game, it is also a potential trap game for the Warriors. With that in mind, fans should consider tuning in to watch these two teams go at it.

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors Today:

Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021

Game Time: 10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Coming into this matchup, the Magic have started the season off with a 5–19 record. They are likely headed for a high lottery pick. Orlando did knock off the Nuggets by a final score of 108–103 two games ago in a big upset.

On the other side of the court, the Warriors have been one of the most dominant teams in the NBA thus far. They have gone 19–4 to begin the year. Golden State is fresh off of a 112–107 loss against the Spurs and will look to rebound Monday.

Golden State should win this game handily, but the Magic cannot be taken lightly. Make sure to tune in for this matchup to see who comes out on top.

