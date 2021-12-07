How to Watch Magic at Warriors

Skip to main content
    • December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    In Monday night NBA action, the Magic will hit the road to take on the Warriors.
    Author:

    The Magic and the Warriors are set to square off in what should be a very intriguing Monday night NBA matchup. While Golden State is widely favored to win this game, it is also a potential trap game for the Warriors. With that in mind, fans should consider tuning in to watch these two teams go at it.

    How to Watch Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 6, 2021

    Game Time: 10 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

    Live stream the Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Coming into this matchup, the Magic have started the season off with a 5–19 record. They are likely headed for a high lottery pick. Orlando did knock off the Nuggets by a final score of 108–103 two games ago in a big upset.

    On the other side of the court, the Warriors have been one of the most dominant teams in the NBA thus far. They have gone 19–4 to begin the year. Golden State is fresh off of a 112–107 loss against the Spurs and will look to rebound Monday.

    Golden State should win this game handily, but the Magic cannot be taken lightly. Make sure to tune in for this matchup to see who comes out on top.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    6
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
    Time
    10:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Pittsburgh Penguins
    NHL

    How to Watch Penguins at Kraken

    2 minutes ago
    paul george clippers
    NBA

    How to Watch Clippers at Trail Blazers

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Warriors

    2 minutes ago
    Mar 6, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Santa Clara Broncos guard Christian Carlyle (1) drives against Pepperdine Waves guard Jade' Smith (5) and guard Colbey Ross (4) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch San Jose State at Pepperdine

    2 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) is fouled by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Eastern Kentucky Colonels forward Michael Moreno (24) shoots the ball over West Virginia Mountaineers forward Isaiah Cottrell (13) during the first half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    USC vs. Eastern Kentucky: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts with Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the first quarter at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    27 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) dribbles as Washington Wizards guard Aaron Holiday (4) defends during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Syracuse Orange guard Buddy Boeheim (35) drives past Florida State Seminoles guard Caleb Mills (4) during the second half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Syracuse vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy