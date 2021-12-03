How to Watch Magic at Rockets

The Magic head to Texas to take on the Rockets, as Houston goes for its fifth straight win.

Most of this season, the Magic and the Rockets have struggled, but those fortunes have changed a bit in the last few days. Both teams are knotted at five wins apiece, which might not sound like much, but it is notable that four of Houston's wins have come in its last four games.

Houston lost its season opener and then won its second game against the Thunder. Then, the Rockets didn't win again until last week.

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Houston Rockets:

Date: Dec. 3, 2021

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Their run has included back-to-back wins over OKC this week, including at home and away. They'll go for their fifth straight win against the Magic, which lost seven in a row until their last game when they stunned the Nuggets at home.

The Nuggets held a 16-point advantage, but the Magic came back thanks to their young point guard Cole Anthony who led every player with 24 points. This came with the reigning MVP Nikola Jokić back in the lineup for Denver, too.

This should be a close game with newfound momentum that they both haven't had until recently.

