How to Watch Magic at Clippers

On Saturday night in NBA action, fans will have plenty of good games to keep a close eye on. At this stage of the season, we are starting to get an idea of who the real contenders are and who just might be pretenders. One intriguing game to watch today will feature the Magic traveling to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers.

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Ahead of this matchup, the Magic have had another rough season. They are just 5-21 and appear to be headed towards another high lottery pick. Orlando has some pieces to build around, however, but they simply aren't there yet.

On the other side of the court, the Clippers have started the season with a 14-12 record. They have won two straight games coming into this one. A third straight win would be a nice step in the right direction as L.A. tries to work its way up in the standings.

While the Clippers are favored to win this game, no one should count the Magic out. L.A. cannot afford to take this game for granted. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

