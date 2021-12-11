How to Watch Magic at Clippers

Skip to main content
    •
    December 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Clippers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    On Saturday afternoon in NBA action, the Magic will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers.
    Author:

    On Saturday night in NBA action, fans will have plenty of good games to keep a close eye on. At this stage of the season, we are starting to get an idea of who the real contenders are and who just might be pretenders. One intriguing game to watch today will feature the Magic traveling to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers.

    How to Watch Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 11, 2021

    Game Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

    TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 1

    Live stream the Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Clippers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Ahead of this matchup, the Magic have had another rough season. They are just 5-21 and appear to be headed towards another high lottery pick. Orlando has some pieces to build around, however, but they simply aren't there yet.

    On the other side of the court, the Clippers have started the season with a 14-12 record. They have won two straight games coming into this one. A third straight win would be a nice step in the right direction as L.A. tries to work its way up in the standings.

    While the Clippers are favored to win this game, no one should count the Magic out. L.A. cannot afford to take this game for granted. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    11
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Clippers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
    Time
    3:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_17308754
    NBA

    How to Watch Magic at Clippers

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17324385
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Missouri at Kansas

    17 minutes ago
    stade brestois
    Soccer

    Stade Reims vs. AS Saint-Etienne: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    32 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; Chester, PA, USA; New York City FC forward Talles Magno (43) takes a selfie with midfielder Valentin Castellanos (11) after beating the Philadelphia Union to win the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2021 MLS Playoffs at Subaru Park. New York City FC won 2-1. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
    Soccer

    Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/11/2021

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17142524
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Delaware Blue Coats at Capital City Go-Go

    32 minutes ago
    high school football
    High School Football

    How to Watch NCHSAA Class 2A Championship: Wallace-Rose Hill vs. Shelby

    32 minutes ago
    washington state basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch South Dakota State at Washington State

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17331830
    MLS

    How to Watch MLS Cup Portland Timbers vs. New York City FC

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_15307077
    College Football

    How to Watch Army West Point Black Knights at Navy Midshipmen

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy