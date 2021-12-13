How to Watch Magic at Lakers

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Lakers have been trading wins and losses for three weeks and cannot seem to find their rhythm. They hope to get back on track against the Magic.
    Author:

    This is the first meeting of the season between the Orlando Magic (5-22) and the Los Angeles Lakers (14-13). The Lakers are looking to get some positive momentum against the young cellar dwellers of the Eastern Conference. Can the inconsistent Lakers win two games in a row for the sixth time this season?

    How to Watch Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBA League Pass Channel 10

    Live Stream Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    LeBron James had a classic night with 33 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists in the Lakers last game. 

    The positives for the Magic this season are that they have a young coach everyone is excited about, some pieces on the roster including Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr. and rookie Franz Wagner and are in a position to add another top four pick next summer.

    This season has been a struggle so far for rookie Jalen Suggs. He has played quality team basketball and defense, but in 21 games before he went out with a thumb injury, he was averaging 12.3 points, 3.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds.

    The silver lining for the Lakers is that they have not played their full complement of talent for one minute this season. Games like this are good tests and warm-ups as they eye good health, assimilating new faces into the system and winning a championship above all else. 

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 10
    Time
    9:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
