How to Watch Magic at Heat

The Magic are 0-2 against the Heat this season and will look to steal a win Sunday when the Sunshine State rivals face off.

The team at the bottom of the Southeast Division, the Magic (7-26), will take a third shot at the division-leading Heat (20-13) after two early-season losses. In two games this season, the Heat have gotten the best of the Magic, winning both games by a total of 27 points with strong defense, only allowing 97.5 points per game.

How to Watch Orlando Magic at Miami Heat today:

Game Date: Dec. 26, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 2

The Heat had to grind out and earn a win over the last-place Pistons. Now they look to play better and get a win over the second-worst team in the league:

Miami is back in a groove over its past five games (4-1), playing great defense (101.8 opponents points per game) and is excited to get the frontrunner for Sixth Man of the Year back in uniform. Tyler Herro has scored 56 points in his last two games, getting right back to where he left off with 12 games off the bench of 20-plus points.

The other hero for the Heat has been Max Strus, who has exploded in his last four games to the tune of 25.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game on 54-46-75 splits. Status has been terrific for the Heat, filling as a spot starter, a Herro replacement or ninth man depending on what the team has needed.

On the other side, rookie Franz Wagner has been the best player in a Magic uniform against the Heat (21 points, four rebounds and four assists per game) and potentially all season overall.

Both teams are impacted by injuries and health and safety protocols, so the Magic may have an opportunity to shock Miami.

